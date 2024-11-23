Parivartan Mahashakti claims both alliances have shown interest; VBA says it will support the winner

Prakash Ambedkar and Bacchu Kadu.

A day before the results, BJP-Mahayuti and MVA reached out to prospective winners from among independents and fronts. Of these, Parivartan Mahashakti said it was approached by both alliances. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi said it will support the alliance that can form the government. The BJP which has the highest number of rebels (about 40) has deputed half a dozen leaders to deal with the winners.



Senior leaders will directly negotiate with the fronts that win multiple seats. In MVA too, the leadership has taken upon itself to be in touch with those who they want to support the Opposition's number game. The Congress has the second-highest number of rebels (about 32), followed by the Sena (UBT-8), NCP (SP-5) and Shinde Sena (1). Not all are expected to win, but whoever wins will be a prize catch for those who get him/her to support.

DCM Devendra Fadnavis, CM Eknath Shinde, and DCM Ajit Pawar at a press conference.

In Maharashtra’s 288-member Assembly, 145 MLAs are needed to form the government. However, a strength of more than the half mark is considered best for stabilising the government. In the past five years, the BJP and undivided Sena had together won more than 145 MLAs in 2019. The subsequent short government fell because it did not garner a majority. The MVA came into existence to form a government with almost 170 MLAs. It also collapsed because of the revolt in Sena. The Shinde-Fadnavis combine also managed the MVA’s number, which was further strengthened by the NCP splinter’s inclusion in 2023. In the current Assembly, there are 13 independents.

The existing coalitions have some small parties with them in their respective pre-poll pacts, but some have stayed away from the principal parties. The small parties/fronts that have been winning a couple of seats every election are on the radar of the ruling and Opposition parties. Parivartan Mahashakti constituent Bacchu Kadu is one such sitting MLA. Kadu’s Prahar Janashakti Party has one more MLA in the outgoing House. Kadu and his other candidates are in the fray this election. Farmers’ leader Raju Shetti’s Swabhimani Paksha has fielded two candidates. Currently, it has one MLA.

Kadu said he was contacted by both alliances, but he had not taken any decision yet. “We will decide once the (result) trends start coming in tomorrow,” he said, adding that he would rather make his government rather than supporting others. Kadu said he was also in touch with others because his party was likely to win four-five seats. “Our third front will win at least 10-15 seats. The workers are very much excited,” he added.



MVA leaders Nana Patole, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray at a press conference.

Kadu was a minister in the MVA government and later supported Eknath Shinde’s rebellion. He was among the MLAs who were taken to Gujarat and Assam in the wake of the Sena split in 2022. However, he distanced himself from Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha elections and caused a defeat of BJP’s Navneet Rana in Amravati. He formed a third front with Shetti and Chhatrapati Sambhaji’s Maharashtra Swarajya Party for the Assembly elections.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar said on social media that his party would support the party (alliance) that can form the government. “If VBA gets the numbers tomorrow to support a party or an alliance to form the government in Maharashtra, we will choose to be with one who can form the government. We will choose power! Hum satta me rahna chunenge!” he posted on ‘X’ on Friday.

VBA is contesting 200 of a total of 288 Assembly seats. It hasn’t managed to win a single Lok Sabha or Assembly seat ever since its inception in 2018. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena which is contesting 125 seats, already made its intentions of supporting the BJP very clear, though it has fought against Mahayuti. AIMIM, which has two sitting MLAs, has candidates in 17 constituencies. Barring the Bahujan Samaj Party (contesting 237 seats), all others are likely to win a couple of seats each. AIMIM has always been with the non-BJP alliance in the House. Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi that has three MLAs currently, and if it wins the same number or even less in 2024, will also play a crucial role in a neck-to-neck situation.

'No tussle over CM'

Congress in-charge General Secretary Ramesh Chennithala played down a verbal war between his party colleague, Nana Patole and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, over the CM's post. "There is no dispute over the CM post. We all will decide after the results," he said, adding that MVA was all set to win a clear majority to form the next government.

"There is no question of a hung House because the people have supported us. The increased voter turnout is an indication of massive support. The unrest between certain leaders of Congress and Sena came to the fore Thursday night when the state Congress President Nana Patole skipped the meetings with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

The backdrop was Patole-Raut verbal duel over claiming the CM's seat. Patole had said the Congress would be the single largest party and hence would also have its CM. Raut countered it with a remark that, in such a case, the Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and others in the high command should declare Patole's name for the top job.

Statements regarding the CM's job also came from the ruling alliance partners. Shiv Sena leaders rooted for Eknath Shinde, while BJP's state President Chandrashekhar Bawankule said his party workers wanted Fadnavis to get the job again.