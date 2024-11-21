Party claims Shinde Sena agents in Dharavi distributed unauthorised voter slips near polling booth no. 102

A Shinde Sena agent distributing voter slips bearing the candidate’s photo and party symbol at Dharavi-Koliwada

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: Congress accuses Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena of code violations in Dharavi x 00:00

The elections held on November 20 were marred by allegations of electoral malpractice, with candidates raising concerns over violations of the Model Code of Conduct and polling officers being “unfair” to independent candidates. Complaints have been filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI) by candidates in Dharavi and Mahim constituencies, highlighting irregularities and demanding immediate action.

In Dharavi, Congress candidate Dr Jyoti Eknath Gaikwad and her sister MP Varsha Gaikwad have filed a formal complaint against Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) workers, accusing them of breaching election norms.

According to the complaint, Shiv Sena (Shinde) agents were allegedly caught red-handed distributing voter slips bearing the candidate’s photo and party symbol near polling booth no. 102 at Dharavi Koliwada.

“This is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct and an attempt to influence voters unfairly,” said Congress leader and Member of Parliament Varsha Gaikwad.

“Such malpractices from the ruling faction undermine the integrity of the electoral process. We have lodged a formal complaint with the ECI, the chief election officer of Maharashtra, and other election officials, urging them to take prompt action, including filing an FIR against the candidate and the party involved,” Gaikwad said.

Gaikwad further appealed to the ECI to ensure transparency and fairness, warning that such incidents could erode public trust in the democratic process.

Irregularities in Mahim

Meanwhile, in the Mahim constituency, independent candidate Nitin Dalvi has raised concerns about the non-display of dummy polling lists outside polling booths. Dalvi alleged that outside the Canossa High School polling station (Zone 8, Booth Nos. 57, 58, and 59), the absence of these lists caused confusion among voters, particularly about independent candidates. He claims this omission was deliberate and aimed at favouring established candidates.

“The non-display of dummy polling lists compromises the transparency of the election process and is unfair to independent candidates like me,” Dalvi said. He has demanded re-polling at the affected booths and accused authorities of colluding to assist prominent candidates.

Dalvi has filed a formal complaint with the ECI, urging them to investigate the matter and ensure a level playing field for all candidates.