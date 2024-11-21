Election managers credit higher number of booths, spreading them out better, and allowing multiple entry at booths for a better polling experience this time

Widely distributed polling booths in Kurla. Pics/Rajendra B. Aklekar

Quick and efficient: While there were long queues and numerous issues during the Parliamentary elections held in May earlier this year, the voting process this time was faster and smoother, with no major complaints from most citizens. This time, polling booths were more widely distributed compared to the previous election. The aim was to utilise open spaces and playgrounds where adequate arrangements and amenities could be easily provided, such as waiting halls with shade, baby crèche rooms, sanitation facilities for women, mobile toilets, medical rooms, water supply, high-quality wheelchairs, accessible ramps, and sufficient seating.

Election Commission also arranged transport for disabled and senior citizens where required. In an innovative and inclusive move, Divyang individuals and citizens aged 85 and above benefited from “low-floor deck AC buses” arranged free of cost across Mumbai.

“The smooth and efficient voting process speaks volumes about the meticulous planning and execution by the authorities. From streamlined identification procedures to clear guidance at every step, the experience was truly impressive. The security arrangements were commendable, with personnel maintaining order while being approachable and courteous,” said Prerit Udasi, a Bandra Carter Road resident whose polling booth was at Rizvi College.

“This time, there were no hassles, and I was out of the booth in 10 minutes. Last time, the queues were endless, and we had to stand for nearly an hour. The arrangements were also much better,” said Avneesh Rajan, a resident of Mulund East.

Widely distributed polling booths in Byculla. Pics/Rajendra B. Aklekar

“I completed my voting in less than a minute. It was a very easy process,” added Chirag Shah, a resident of Thane. Senior citizen Mansoor Umer Darvesh from Jogeshwari shared, “I visited several polling centres in the suburbs today, and there was hardly any rush at any time.”

During the Parliamentary elections, the polls were held in five phases and there were numerous complaints of chaos and many had returned due to long queues and the slow process. On that day, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius. An angry Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray had alleged that voting had been delayed at several places in Mumbai and that the Election Commission of India was doing this deliberately at the behest of the Narendra Modi government.

This time, in a period of less than four months, the Election Commission assessed the situation and planned it out well resulting in the fast and quick process on Wednesday. BMC Chief and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani acknowledged the positive feedback, saying, “To boost turnout, we took measures to make polling stations more accessible and voter-friendly. After assessing complaints about long queues during the Parliamentary elections, we increased the number of polling booths from 8,900 to 10,117 and rationalised their locations. We also provided essential amenities like water, toilets, waiting rooms, chairs, and ramps for disabled voters.”

Gagrani highlighted that Mumbai’s voter count now stands at 1.02 crore, with around one lakh people, including 60,000 BMC employees and 25,696 police officers, on election duty on November 20.

He added that over 3 lakh voters—53,372 in Mumbai city and 2,91,087 in the suburbs—were added to the rolls, while 43,020 were deleted since the Parliamentary elections in May this year.

“The Chief Election Commissioner spent significant time in Maharashtra and Mumbai, planning and assessing the process. His role was crucial to the entire election’s success. Three key factors contributed to the smooth conduct of this election. First, the involvement of senior-most officials in a city like Mumbai made a difference. The BMC commissioner, who served as the district election officer for Mumbai, deserves credit for providing all the necessary amenities. Second, the role of both collectors was pivotal. They put in considerable effort to rationalise and streamline the process. It was ensured that the number of voters at each booth did not exceed 1,300. Additional booths were created wherever necessary. Third, we collaborated with housing societies to set up booths, which significantly helped. Additionally, a conscious effort was made to establish permanent booths instead of temporary ones to ensure adequate amenities. The number of polling stations in an area was reduced from 35 to 20, with the rest adjusted to nearby locations. This measure helped prevent crowding,” Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam said.

People wait in line to vote in Malad West on Wednesday. Pic/Nimesh Dave