Updated on: 20 November,2024 04:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Sayali Vartak, who is set to get married in Rajasthan, took time out of her haldi ceremony to exercise her voting rights

Bride-to-be Sayali Vartak. Pic/Diwakar Sharma

In a remarkable act of civic responsibility, a bride-to-be from Virar, set an inspiring example by casting her vote for Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 despite her ongoing haldi ceremony on Wednesday.


The bride-to-be, Sayali Rajendra Vartak, was busy with her wedding preparations but took time to visit the polling booth.


Sayali, who is set to get married in Rajasthan, took time out of her haldi ceremony to exercise her voting rights.


Sayali Vartak (29), a resident of Virar’s Phulpada area, works in the mortgage loan department of an NBFC bank. She is getting married to Chinmay Mandawat, a stock market analyst, on November 23 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Follow Maharashtra election LIVE Updates here

Even amidst the celebrations of her haldi ceremony, which was held at Lokmanya Hindi High School in Virar, Sayali made it a point to visit the polling booth at the same venue to cast her vote.

Her gesture has garnered widespread praise from attendees and locals alike.

Sayali’s decision to prioritise her democratic duty, even on such a significant personal occasion, stands as a motivating example for the younger generation and reinforces the importance of active participation in democracy, said locals.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls virar palghar Marriage mumbai news maharashtra

