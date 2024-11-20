Stable governance, stricter regulations, and youth inclusion in public policy top the wishlist of first-time and young voters

Political analyst Ritwik Mehta and Shruti Shah, a Mumbai-based psychologist and founder of Holistic Mind Therapy

According to the Election Commission of India, Maharashtra has 9.70 crore voters, including 22.2 lakh first-time voters aged 18-19. mid-day spoke to these young voices in the city who represent the future. From infrastructure upgrades to job creation, these youth have bold expectations and a clear vision for change.

‘Need better road infra’

Precia a 23-year-old voter hopes for a government that actually cares for the people. “Better management and connectivity of transport systems such as trains and buses are crucial issues. Roads need to be managed well instead of just being dug up and then left as it is,” she said. Yeshaya Varghese, a 21-year-old student said, “Projects need better coordination to avoid overlaps and delays. Stricter enforcement of regulations for road and building construction is needed.”

Sanaya (name changed), 23, another voter, said, “Mumbai deserves to have better road infrastructure. Every monsoon, the condition of roads becomes terrible, causing traffic snarls and accidents. With the completion of metro projects, the government should put more effort into last-mile connectivity by increasing the number of BEST buses. Rush hour in trains is a problem that has not been resolved by anyone, and lakhs of citizens suffer because of it daily. Roads that got fixed last week get dug up the following week for water pipeline work, electricity work, etc. This needs to stop.”

Young voters have also called for a stable government in the state to see better development “The party that gets elected should not be split due to internal conflicts. Citizens should not be inconvenienced because of internal power struggles within the party,” added Sanaya.

Increase job opportunities

Better education policies and employment opportunities also emerged as a key demand among the youth. “We need better job prospects for recent graduates and postgraduates who have degrees and still struggle to find decent-paying jobs. We also need a better education policy that doesn’t overwork teachers while keeping the compensation low,” said Precia.

“Educational institutions in Mumbai are suffering from a shortage of professors and issues in exam result declaration and funding. Graduates are expecting more job fairs and better employment opportunities,” said Political analyst Ritwik Mehta. According to Mehta, the youth are looking for active participation in politics and inclusion of youngsters in the fields of public policy and administration.

“In Tier-2 and 3 cities of Maharashtra, the youth demand better educational opportunities so they don’t have to travel to cities like Mumbai and Pune to pursue the courses of their choice,” he added.

Why youth voice matters

Shruti Shah, a Mumbai-based psychologist and founder of Holistic Mind Therapy, said, “For Gen Z in Mumbai, the socio-political climate is a key factor in how they perceive stability, opportunities, and fairness in society.” “When policies focus on education, job creation, affordable housing, or safety, they positively impact the mental health of young students. On the other hand, policies that seem disconnected from the challenges young people face—such as rising inflation, lack of green spaces, or insufficient mental health infrastructure—can lead to heightened stress, anxiety, and a feeling of being unheard,” she added.