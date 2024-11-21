City increases overall voting by just under 3 per cent from 50.67 per cent in 2019 to 53.18 per cent in 2024

A handful of voters wait to cast their ballot outside a polling booth in Mahim on Wednesday. Pic/Kirit Surve Parade

Despite a slew of measures and voter awareness campaigns by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to tackle urban apathy, efforts to motivate Mumbaikars to step out and vote appear to have yielded. The island city and suburbs recorded a lacklustre voter turnout of 53.18 per cent by the end of election day, reflecting the persistent challenge of engaging urban voters.

The Mumbai Suburbs saw a slight uptick in voter turnout during the 2024 state Assembly elections, with participation reaching 55.10 per cent until 10.30 pm, marginally higher than 51.28 per cent in 2019. Mumbai City recorded 51.27 per cent, a minor improvement over 48.22 per cent in the previous Assembly elections.

The footfall at polling booths across the city and suburbs is still considered dismal.

Efforts fall short

This year, the ECI had launched extensive voter awareness campaigns and implemented structural changes to boost turnout, including appointing municipal commissioners as district election officers for the first time and ensuring better infrastructure at polling booths. However, these efforts seemed to have done little to inspire a significant increase in voter participation.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, while announcing poll dates earlier this year, had highlighted “urban apathy” as a key concern, particularly in metro cities like Mumbai. The polling day, scheduled mid-week, was aimed at ensuring better participation, but the response remained tepid.

A handful of voters are seen at a polling centre in Damu Nagar, Kandivli East on Wednesday. Pic/Nimesh Dave

A historical struggle

Mumbai has historically struggled with low voter turnout. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the city recorded a turnout of 55.4 per cent, which dropped to 52.4 per cent in 2024. Even in Assembly elections, the trend is consistent. Such numbers highlight the long-standing issue of voter disengagement in one of India’s most vibrant cities.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Mumbai recorded a voter turnout of 50.67 per cent, slightly lower than the 51.42 per cent seen in the 2014 polls. Before 2014, however, Mumbai consistently struggled to reach even 50 per cent turnout in Assembly elections.

The 2009 state polls recorded a turnout of 46.1 per cent, while the 2004 elections saw a modest increase to 48.4 per cent. In the 1999 Assembly polls, the city registered a voter turnout of just 44.9 per cent, reflecting historically low levels of electoral participation in the region.

Awareness campaigns

This year, workplaces were directed to grant employees paid leave to ensure they had the opportunity to cast their votes. Polling stations were upgraded with essential amenities, including ramps for persons with disabilities, designated waiting areas, and drinking water facilities, to create a more voter-friendly environment. Additionally, officials engaged in community outreach by collaborating with local groups and Advanced Locality Managements (ALMs) to connect with residents in elite housing societies and motivate them to participate in the democratic process.

Despite these efforts, turnout has barely budged. Former Congress corporator and MVA candidate Asif Zakaria pointed to a pattern: “Turnout tends to be slightly better during Lok Sabha elections, dips in Assembly polls, and worsens further in municipal elections. This time, even with efforts from the ECI and candidates, urban apathy remains a stubborn issue.”

Mumbai has about 1,02,29,708 eligible voters, comprising 25,43,610 in the city and 76,86,098 in the suburban district. Additionally, each polling station in Mumbai has been equipped with assured minimum facilities for voters—drinking water, designated seating arrangements for persons in queues, waiting rooms, fans, adequate lights, clean toilets and bins as well as wheelchairs and ramps for persons with disabilities (PwD), and more. Mumbai has 36 Assembly seats, 10 in the island city and 26 in the suburban district. A total of 10,117 voting booths have been set up—2,538 in the island city and 7,579 in the suburban district.

Experts argue that while institutional measures are essential, voter participation ultimately hinges on individual responsibility. As Zakaria aptly put it: “Many choose not to vote and then crib and complain. The solution starts with taking that step out of the door.”

‘Voters had tough time’

While many have praised the ECI for its efforts to boost voter turnout, Aslam Shaikh, a three-time MLA from Malad West and an MVA candidate, criticised the commission for poor management. “The measures taken by the ECI are commendable, but voters face numerous issues during elections, such as missing names, errors in names and gender, and distant polling centres,” he stated. “Even on Wednesday, I received many such complaints. While I was able to assist citizens in areas where I was present, I couldn't be everywhere, meaning many people likely missed out on voting.”

50.67 per cent

Mumbai’s turnout in 2019 Assembly elections

53.18 per cent

Mumbai’s turnout in 2024 Assembly elections (till press time)

60.50 per cent

Borivli Constituency with highest city turnout

44.49 per cent

Colaba Constituency with lowest city turnout