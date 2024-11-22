Breaking News
Updated on: 22 November,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
EVMs, VVPATs stored in secure facilities monitored by 10,000 police personnel

People at a polling station at Shivaji Nagar on Wednesday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The counting of votes for the state Assembly election will begin at 8 am on Saturday. Approximately 2,700 staff members will oversee the process across the 36 constituencies in Mumbai. A BMC official said, vote counting will take place in each constituency. “All EVM and VVPAT machines have been securely stored in the 36 strong rooms, one for each constituency, under constant CCTV surveillance. 


Around 10,000 police personnel are deployed to guard these rooms. Additionally, the Mumbai Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Armed Police Force, and State Reserve Police Force have been assigned to ensure the security of these facilities,” said the BMC official.


The counting process will be supervised by the returning officer in each constituency. A team comprising a supervisor, a counting assistant, and a micro-observer assistant will manage the counting. "Vote counting will commence at 8 am with postal votes," the official stated. As per BMC data, Mumbai City recorded a voter turnout of 52.56 per cent across 10 Assembly constituencies, while the 26 constituencies in the Mumbai suburbs saw a turnout of 56.39 per cent. 


In Mumbai city, 13.39 lakh had cast their votes out of a total of 25.43 lakh registered voters. This included 7.10 lakh male and 6.29 lakh female voters. While in the In Mumbai suburbs, 43.34 lakh people voted out of 76.86 lakh registered voters, comprising 23 lakh male voters and 20.34 lakh female voters.

