Shaina NC's daughter Shanaya Munot said that her mother has put up a good fight in the assembly polls, adding that she is always pro-development

Shaina NC and her daughter Shanaya. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: I hope people will give me chance to work for truth, says Shaina NC x 00:00

Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbai's Mumbadevi assembly seat, Shaina NC, and her daughter Shanaya Munot on Wednesday cast their vote in a polling booth in Mumbai, reported news agency ANI.

The mother-daughter duo showed their inked fingers after casting their votes.

Speaking to ANI after casting her vote, Shaina NC urged the voters of Mumbai to come out and cast their votes.

"I want to appeal to my Mumbaikars to come out and cast their votes. You can raise if you cast your votes; you can criticize if you cast your votes. I have the blessings of Maa Mumba Devi. I hope people will give me a chance to work for the truth with full accountability and transparency," the Shiv Sena leader told ANI.

On this occasion, Shaina NC's daughter Shanaya Munot said that her mother has put up a good fight in the assembly polls, adding that she is always pro-development.

"She has put up a very good fight. She has always been someone who's been pro-development... As we see reactions from the ground, the public is showing us their support, and I hope people come out and exercise their right to vote," Shanaya Munot told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the mother-daughter duo visited Shri Mumbadevi Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers.

After offering prayers, she told ANI that she had received the blessings of Maa Mumbadevi from the very first day.

"I have received the blessings of Maa Mumbadevi from the very first day... I hope that I work in service of the people and public interest...On hand there is our PM, and on the other is the CM, Deputy CM--there has been cooperation from everyone... When we have the blessings of Ma Mumbadevi, I believe that victory is certain... I urge the people to come out and vote because when you vote, you carry out your moral responsibility," she told ANI.

Notably, Shaina NC, a former BJP spokesperson, joined Shiv Sena after the Eknath Shinde-led party fielded her from Mumbadevi. She is contesting against incumbent Congress MLA Amin Patel, who has represented the Mumbadevi constituency since 2009.

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

(With inputs from ANI)