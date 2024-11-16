Breaking News
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Kurla East residents demand green cover and better roads

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Kurla East residents demand green cover and better roads

Updated on: 16 November,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

Residents of Kurla East are gearing up to meet candidates in the 2024 Maharashtra elections, presenting their demands for better infrastructure, more green spaces, and opposition to a proposed relocation plan for Dharavi residents.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Kurla East residents demand green cover and better roads

Residents raised banners against the survey of the Kurla Mother Dairy on July 26. File pic

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Kurla East residents demand green cover and better roads
Residents of Kurla East are preparing to meet candidates from all political parties to present their demands, which include better roads, more gardens, and opposition to the allocation of dairy development land for the Dharavi redevelopment project. 


Nilesh Kamble, a resident of Nehru Nagar, said, “We, as a group, have decided to meet all major party candidates. We will ask them about their vision for our colony and share the people's demands with them.”


The old Kurla Mother Dairy plotThe old Kurla Mother Dairy plot


Kamble added, “Nehru Nagar is undergoing significant redevelopment, and the population is expected to grow in the future. We want to ensure our representatives are prepared for this change. Our concerns include traffic congestion and pollution.”

Another resident said, “Kurla East is already facing severe pollution issues. To address this, we need to increase the green cover in the area. We will ask the candidates if they have any plans for this.”

Kurla residents protesting. File picKurla residents protesting. File pic

Mangesh Kudalkar, the sitting MLA and Shiv Sena candidate from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, said, “I will meet the residents, listen to their demands, and share my plans for the area.” Meanwhile, UBT candidate Pravina Morajkar did not respond to calls till press time.

The state government has proposed rehabilitating families from Dharavi who are not eligible for housing within Dharavi to a dairy plot in Kurla. However, Kurla East residents have strongly opposed this plan.

Kamble, who actively participated in protests against the proposal, said, “We are not opposing the Dharavi redevelopment project. But we are against relocating Dharavi residents to Kurla. We have been demanding a garden on that plot. We will ask the candidates for their stance on this issue.”

Mangesh Kudalkar has served as the MLA for the Kurla constituency for two terms, while UBT candidate Pravina Morajkar is a former corporator from Nehru Nagar. The constituency has 2.92 lakh voters, including 1.57 lakh male voters and 1.34 lakh female voters.

2.92 lakh
Total no. of voters in Kurla

1.34 lakh
No. of female voters in the constituency

