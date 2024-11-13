When the residents did not get their promised flats in the specific period, they checked and found that the developer had cheated them, an official said

The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has booked a developer for allegedly cheating residents of a building being redeveloped for over Rs 55 crore by selling flats without their consent, officials said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

According to the officials, the developer's company had been chosen to redevelop a building at Yari Road in Versova in the western suburbs of the city and they had promised homes to the residents within a stipulated time, as per the PTI.

There were 14 flats owned by 13 residents in the building, an official said.

Before the completion of the project, the builder allegedly sold a few flats to others without informing the residents, he said.

When the residents did not get their promised flats in the specific period, they checked and found that the developer had cheated them, he said.

The residents then filed a complaint at Versova police station in Mumbai accusing the developer of duping them of Rs 55 crore, following which a case was registered for cheating and criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code, he said, according to the PTI.

Two construction firm owners booked for cheating Thane family of Rs 1.2 crore

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case against two owners of a construction company for allegedly cheating a family of Rs 1.2 crore in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday, the news agency reported.

A 28-year-old woman, resident of Rabodi area here, in her police complaint said the accused had convinced her as well as her mother and sister to invest in their construction firm based in Mumbai's Bandra area, promising significant returns.

On December 31, 2022, the two accused, who are brothers, allegedly persuaded her family to invest Rs 1.20 crore with the assurance of a payout of Rs 3 crore in five years or, alternatively, the option to receive two or three flats in Bandra, a Rabodi police official said, as per the PTI.

The woman's family then took loans from different sources to invest the money into the construction firm, he said.

However, when her family sought the invested amount back and the profits in May this year, the accused refused to pay the sum and threatened them, boasting of their high-level connections, the police official said.

The woman filed a complaint, based on which a case was registered against the two accused on Monday under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), and provisions of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)