As counting progresses in the Maharashtra elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti leads with 146 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi follows closely with 132

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has taken an early lead, securing 146 of the 288 assembly seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is ahead in 132 constituencies, according to early trends reported by television channels. The much-anticipated counting of votes from the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections commenced on Saturday morning.

According to PTI, the counting process began at 8 am across multiple counting centres in the state, with election officials first verifying postal ballots. This was followed by the counting of votes cast via Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Each assembly segment is expected to have a minimum of 20 counting rounds before results are finalised, an election official stated.

The elections recorded a voter turnout of 66.05 per cent, an improvement from the 61.1 per cent turnout in the 2019 assembly elections. This increase in voter participation has been attributed to intensive awareness campaigns and enhanced voting facilities, particularly in urban areas like Mumbai.

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition contested the elections with a pre-arranged seat-sharing formula. The BJP fielded candidates in 149 assembly seats, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena contested 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) fought for 59 constituencies.

Meanwhile, the MVA, which is seeking to reclaim power in the state, fielded its candidates under a well-coordinated alliance. The Congress contested 101 seats, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) ran for 95 seats, and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) contested 86 constituencies.

The elections are seen as a critical test for both alliances. The Mahayuti coalition is determined to retain its hold on the state, while the MVA seeks to make a strong comeback after losing power due to defections and political realignments.

Observers anticipate a closely contested election given the sharp polarisation of votes. Political analysts also predict that key constituencies in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur will play a pivotal role in determining the final outcome.

As per PTI reports, election officials and political leaders remain vigilant to ensure the smooth counting of votes. The Election Commission of India has deployed additional staff and introduced stricter monitoring measures at counting centres to maintain transparency and efficiency.

The final results, expected later in the day, will not only shape the political landscape of Maharashtra but will also provide an indication of voter sentiment ahead of the 2024 general elections.

(With inputs from PTI)