The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has taken a commanding lead in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with 204 seats as per ECI trends. The opposition MVA is lagging far behind with 47 seats, while voter turnout surged to 66.05 percent

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appears poised for a sweeping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, securing leads in 204 out of the 288 seats, as per figures provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is faltering, leading in only 47 constituencies.

According to PTI reports, the Mahayuti is on track for a landslide win, with TV channels reporting the alliance ahead in 212 seats, compared to the MVA's 68. Early trends indicate that the ruling coalition, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, is heading for an emphatic victory.

The ECI figures show the BJP leading in 111 seats, followed by Shiv Sena in 58 constituencies and the NCP in 35. In contrast, the MVA alliance, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), trails significantly. Congress is leading in 20 constituencies, the UBT Sena in 18, and the NCP (SP) in only 9.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, is leading in their respective constituencies. Shinde is ahead by 4,053 votes in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat. Fadnavis holds a lead of 2,246 votes in Nagpur South-West, while Pawar is ahead by 3,759 votes in Baramati, where he faces competition from his nephew, Yugendra Pawar.

Other key candidates have seen mixed results. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole leads by 344 votes in Sakoli. Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and sitting MLA, maintains a 495-vote lead in Worli. Conversely, senior Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Prithviraj Chavan are trailing. Thorat is behind by 1,831 votes in Sangamner, while Chavan trails by 1,590 votes in Karad South.

The battle between the BJP-led Mahayuti and the opposition MVA has been closely watched, with voter turnout in the November 20 polls recorded at 66.05%, surpassing the 61.1% seen in 2019.

As per PTI, the Mahayuti contested the election with the BJP fielding 149 candidates, Shiv Sena contesting 81, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP contesting 59 seats. The MVA fielded 101 Congress candidates, 95 from Shiv Sena (UBT), and 86 from the NCP (SP).

The counting of votes, which began at 8 am, will determine the final outcome of this high-stakes election. Early figures suggest a clear mandate for the ruling Mahayuti, signalling continued dominance in Maharashtra politics.

(With inputs from PTI)