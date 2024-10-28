In Dindoshi, CM Shinde fielded former MP Sanjay Nirupam, who quit the Congress ahead of this year’s Lok Sabha elections. He wanted to contest the Mumbai North West segment but didn’t get a ticket

Milind Deora. Pic/X

Listen to this article Maharashtra Elections 2024: Milind Deora’s name finalised x 00:00

The Shinde Sena has announced its Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora’s candidature against the rival Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray in Worli. Deora made the contest three-way as MNS, too, has its senior leader Sandeep Deshpande in the fray.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Dindoshi, CM Shinde fielded former MP Sanjay Nirupam, who quit the Congress ahead of this year’s Lok Sabha elections. He wanted to contest the Mumbai North West segment but didn’t get a ticket. Shinde Sena also had three candidates imported from the BJP. It nominated Murji Patel from Andheri East, Rajendra Gavit from Palghar and Nilesh Rane from Kankavali.