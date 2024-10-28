Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Elections 2024 Milind Deoras name finalised

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Milind Deora’s name finalised

Updated on: 28 October,2024 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

In Dindoshi, CM Shinde fielded former MP Sanjay Nirupam, who quit the Congress ahead of this year’s Lok Sabha elections. He wanted to contest the Mumbai North West segment but didn’t get a ticket

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Milind Deora’s name finalised

Milind Deora. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Milind Deora’s name finalised
x
00:00

The Shinde Sena has announced its Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora’s candidature against the rival Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray in Worli. Deora made the contest three-way as MNS, too, has its senior leader Sandeep Deshpande in the fray. 


In Dindoshi, CM Shinde fielded former MP Sanjay Nirupam, who quit the Congress ahead of this year’s Lok Sabha elections. He wanted to contest the Mumbai North West segment but didn’t get a ticket. Shinde Sena also had three candidates imported from the BJP. It nominated Murji Patel from Andheri East, Rajendra Gavit from Palghar and Nilesh Rane from Kankavali.



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aaditya thackeray shiv sena worli mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK