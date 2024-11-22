"Necessary barricading has been done., says Suhas Diwase ahead of counting day

Ahead of vote counting for the recently held Maharashtra elections 2024, Pune Collector Suhas Diwas said that the administration is fully prepared, adding that the necessary barricading has been completed at the counting centres, ANI reported.

Suhas Diwas speaking to ANI on Thursday about the preparations for counting days said, "Necessary barricading has been done. We are ready in terms of logistics. For counting, we have appointed micro observers and counting supervisors."

He further said, "We will start counting the postal ballots first at 8 am. One hour before that, the storeroom will be opened... On average, 400 postal ballots will be counted at each table."

Elections for 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra concluded on Wednesday, and the vote counting will take place on Saturday, November 23.

Various exit polls have projected that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is most likely to form the government, while others predicted a close competition, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday showed confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) winning the Maharashtra Elections 2024, saying that the alliance is assured to form the government.

As per ANI, Balasaheb Thorat said, "We held a meeting today and are confident of winning this assembly election. We discussed the matter with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. If anyone wishes to join us, they are welcome. It's a positive environment. We are winning seats and will form the government soon."

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance is expected to win 137-157 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is expected to secure 126-147 seats, with others likely to win 2-8 seats, ANI cited.

Chanakya Strategies projected that the Mahayuti would win 152-160 seats, the MVA 130-138 seats, and the others would secure 6-8 seats.

In Maharashtra, the main competition is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), ANI cited.

The ruling alliance, Mahayuti consists of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, while the opposition MVA includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

(With inputs from ANI)