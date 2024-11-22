Breaking News
Mumbai: 16-year-old boy kills man after fight over local’s ‘4th seat’ at Ghatkopar station
Shah Rukh Khan threat case: Cops take custody of Raipur man citing Salman Khan-Baba Siddique-SRK link
Mumbai: Two persons nabbed for chasing Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan on voting day
Mumbai: Nine railways stations will get swanky upgrade, check if YOUR station is on the list
Mumbai: Chunabhatti railway crossing to go, traffic jams, too!
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Elections 2024 Pune Collector Suhas Diwase affirms preparedness ahead of vote counting day

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Pune Collector Suhas Diwase affirms preparedness ahead of vote counting day

Updated on: 22 November,2024 09:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

"Necessary barricading has been done., says Suhas Diwase ahead of counting day

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Pune Collector Suhas Diwase affirms preparedness ahead of vote counting day

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Pune Collector Suhas Diwase affirms preparedness ahead of vote counting day
x
00:00

Ahead of vote counting for the recently held Maharashtra elections 2024, Pune Collector Suhas Diwas said that the administration is fully prepared, adding that the necessary barricading has been completed at the counting centres, ANI reported.


Suhas Diwas speaking to ANI on Thursday about the preparations for counting days said, "Necessary barricading has been done. We are ready in terms of logistics. For counting, we have appointed micro observers and counting supervisors."


He further said, "We will start counting the postal ballots first at 8 am. One hour before that, the storeroom will be opened... On average, 400 postal ballots will be counted at each table."


Elections for 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra concluded on Wednesday, and the vote counting will take place on Saturday, November 23.

Various exit polls have projected that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is most likely to form the government, while others predicted a close competition, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday showed confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) winning the Maharashtra Elections 2024, saying that the alliance is assured to form the government.

As per ANI, Balasaheb Thorat said, "We held a meeting today and are confident of winning this assembly election. We discussed the matter with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. If anyone wishes to join us, they are welcome. It's a positive environment. We are winning seats and will form the government soon."

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance is expected to win 137-157 seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi is expected to secure 126-147 seats, with others likely to win 2-8 seats, ANI cited.

Chanakya Strategies projected that the Mahayuti would win 152-160 seats, the MVA 130-138 seats, and the others would secure 6-8 seats.

In Maharashtra, the main competition is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), ANI cited.

The ruling alliance, Mahayuti consists of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, while the opposition MVA includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pune Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 maharashtra news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK