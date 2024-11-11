With two decades of local experience, Rakhi Jadhav, a seasoned corporator, aims to unseat BJP in Ghatkopar East, promising a resident-focused approach to tackle redevelopment, pollution, traffic, and water issues.

Rakhi Jadhav, a seasoned corporator and member of the Nationalist Congress Party–Samajwadi Party alliance, is challenging the BJP’s three-decade hold on the Ghatkopar East Assembly seat. Known for her strong community ties and hands-on approach, Jadhav believes that Ghatkopar East deserves a fresh, resident-focused leadership to address critical issues arising from rapid redevelopment, traffic congestion, pollution, and a strained water supply.

A ground-level connection with voters

With two decades of experience as a corporator, Jadhav emphasises her deep-rooted relationship with her constituents. "I’ve worked across two wards and parts of another, connecting with every voter over the years," she shared. Despite the BJP’s enduring influence, she believes the time is ripe for change. "I am well aware of the issues people face on a daily basis, and I am committed to representing them at every level."

Jadhav is confident that her local experience and community connection will resonate with voters, as she has already begun groundwork well ahead of the election.

Redevelopment and the need for proper planning

As high-rises replace two- and three-storey buildings, Jadhav believes redevelopment needs to be rethought with a focus on creating a liveable, sustainable environment. "Redevelopment shouldn’t just be about demolishing old buildings and constructing new ones," she explained. She advocates for inclusive planning that incorporates public parking, upgraded water and sewage systems, and enhanced sanitation. "Without proper planning, redevelopment leads to issues like parking shortages and traffic congestion," Jadhav said, pledging to prioritise a “human face” for redevelopment if elected.

Combating pollution through green initiatives

Residents of Ghatkopar East have long complained about pollution, exacerbated by the Deonar dumping ground’s foul smell. Jadhav sees reforestation as a key solution. "We had many trees in Pant Nagar, Naidu Colony, and Garodia Nagar. We need to replant indigenous species that can mitigate dust and heat, and support biodiversity," she emphasised. She also urged strict adherence to BMC’s dust mitigation guidelines to improve the area’s air quality.

Strengthening public transport

Jadhav acknowledges that the BEST bus system, relied upon by many Ghatkopar East residents, is underfunded and strained. She believes the state should provide financial support to sustain BEST’s services, as the bus network remains a vital part of daily life in the constituency.

Tackling water wastage and strengthening infrastructure

One of Jadhav’s key concerns is the constituency’s high rate of drinking water wastage due to leaks and theft, which reportedly amounts to 34 per cent. She suggests that treated water from the Ghatkopar East BMC sewage plant be used for secondary purposes, reducing the demand on BMC’s potable water supply. Additionally, she calls for an upgrade to the existing water network, a topic she has raised at BMC meetings and plans to bring to the Assembly.

Vision for the future: Redeveloping ramabai Colony with respect for residents

A cornerstone of Jadhav’s vision for Ghatkopar East is the respectful redevelopment of Ramabai Colony. The densely populated slum area has long awaited redevelopment, and Jadhav is committed to ensuring every resident receives a home in their original location. "Redevelopment should be people-centric," she said. "Under BJP’s leadership, projects seem to serve contractors more than the public."

With her focus on redevelopment that respects residents’ needs and her extensive experience as a community leader, Jadhav promises to bring Ghatkopar East a new beginning. “I’m here for the people and will work tirelessly to make Ghatkopar East a better place to live.”

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi vies to unseat BJP, Jadhav’s vision for a sustainable, resident-focused redevelopment may find support among voters looking for change in Ghatkopar East.