Rs 1.98 crore in cash was seized from a hotel in Nashik ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, raising concerns about electoral malpractice. The Expenditure Observer is investigating the source and intent of the cash

In a significant development ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20, authorities seized Rs 1.98 crore in cash from a hotel in Nashik. The discovery was confirmed by Nashik District Magistrate Jalaj Sharma, who stated that further investigation is ongoing.

“As per the information received so far, Rs 1.98 crore has been seized from the location. The Expenditure Observer and the team are taking further action,” Sharma said, according to ANI.

The seizure comes amidst the Model Code of Conduct being in place for the elections, under which individuals carrying more than Rs 50,000 in cash must produce valid documentation to substantiate the amount. Any sum below this threshold requires no paperwork.

Authorities are probing the source of the seized cash and its intended use. ANI reports that further inquiries are underway to determine whether the money is linked to electoral malpractices or other violations of the election code.

This isn’t the first major cash seizure ahead of the assembly elections. On November 12, Thane Police, in collaboration with the Election Commission, confiscated Rs 2.5 crore in cash from a row-house in Sector 16 of Nerul, Navi Mumbai. Senior Inspector Bramhanand Naikwadi, speaking to ANI, stated, “We have seized the cash from a row-house. Investigations are underway to identify its owner and trace its origin.”

Such instances have raised concerns about the potential misuse of money to influence voters during the elections. The Election Commission and law enforcement agencies have intensified their vigilance to ensure a fair electoral process.

Campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections ended on November 18. The polls will decide the fate of 288 assembly constituencies, where a fierce contest is underway between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction, aims to retain power. Meanwhile, the MVA coalition, which includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), is vying for a comeback.

According to ANI, the BJP had won 105 seats in the 2019 elections, while Shiv Sena and Congress secured 56 and 44 seats respectively. The BJP aims to consolidate its position, but the MVA is expected to put up a strong challenge, making this election a closely watched affair.