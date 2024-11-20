Voting began at 7 am for the single-phase Maharashtra elections 2024 and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: Sachin Tendulkar, wife, daughter cast vote x 00:00

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday cast his vote at a polling station in Mumbai in the Maharashtra elections 2024, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was accompanied by his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, who also exercised their voting rights.

After voting, the three of them also showed off their inked fingers.

Tendulkar urged people to use their voting rights, saying that it is their responsibility.

"I have been an icon of the ECI (Election Commission of India) for quite some time now. The message I am giving is to vote. It is our responsibility. I urge everyone to come out and vote," the ace cricketer said, reported ANI.

Voting began at 7 am for the single-phase Maharashtra elections 2024 and will conclude at 6 pm. Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies.

Ahead of the Maharashtra elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to vote via his official account on social media platform X. "Today, votes will be cast for all the seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. I urge the voters of the state to participate with full enthusiasm and add to the splendour of this festival of democracy. On this occasion, I appeal to all the youth and women voters to come out in large numbers to vote," PM Modi posted on X.

Security has been heightened in Mumbai ahead of voting day. Police have been conducting checks on vehicle movements, particularly in areas such as Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar and Dharavi. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls.

Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards. According to the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate, more than 2,000 police officers and over 25,000 police personnel are on duty to maintain law and order during the elections.

A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86.

The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters. Maharashtra witnessed a high-decibel campaign ahead of the elections for its 288 assembly seats.

The intense campaigning ended on November 18 paving the way for today's voting.The battle for power in the Maharashtra Assembly has been characterised by shifting alliances, ideological conflicts, complex caste dynamics, and emotional appeals.

The primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and the Congress won 44. In 2014, the BJP claimed 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

(With inputs from ANI)