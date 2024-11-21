Hemant Shah’s wife Priti and daughters Arya and Zhalak also came along to vote

(From left) Members of the Shah family Arya, Priti, Pushpa, Hemant and Zhalak. PIC/SAMEER SURVE

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: Three generations of family cast their votes in Mulund West x 00:00

86-year-old Pushpa Shah, a resident of Mulund Jawhar Road, cast her vote along with her son and grandkids at Vani Vidyalaya in Mulund West on Wednesday as members of the three generations of a family continue with their tradition of voting together.

ADVERTISEMENT

The voting in the Maharashtra Assembly election began on November 20, and the counting will take place on November 23.

“I have voted in every election, and my son follows this tradition. Now, we are members of three generations who came to vote together. I vote for Mulund, for the state and for society,” Pushpa said.

“This is like our tradition. We always come to vote together. I have been voting since I was 18,” Hemant stated. “On every voting day, we vote first, then we start our daily work,” he said.

Hemant's wife Priti and daughters Arya and Zhalak also came along to vote.