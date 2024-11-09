Ulhasnagar police are using drones to monitor crowded areas and track suspicious activities as part of enhanced security measures ahead of the Assembly elections. The initiative includes tracking illicit activities such as the movement of cash and liquor.

Ulhasnagar police officers examine the drones. Pics/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: Ulhasnagar police use drones to monitor suspicious activity ahead of elections x 00:00

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Ulhasnagar police are using drone cameras to monitor the city for suspicious activities. A police officer said, “The Thane police, during routine nakabandi and other operations, would use drones to observe suspicious movements. We have hired drone operators and will deploy drones as needed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 6, the first round of drone monitoring was conducted in areas such as Birla Gate, Shahad Bridge, and Shahad Naka. “The primary goal of using drone cameras is to monitor crowded areas and roads with significant traffic. The drones will aid in tracking any suspicious movements,” said DCP Zone 4 Sachin Gore.

A routine check of vehicles as per pre-election protocols

According to police officials, two drone operators have been hired. “The two operators will manage the drones, while police officials monitor the footage. Zone 4 initiated the use of drones, and other zones are also beginning to implement them,” the police officer added.

The drones will enhance surveillance in public spaces and crowded areas. “The drones provide a comprehensive view of crowded areas. For instance, a drone can capture a suspicious vehicle, and with the help of CCTV footage, we might be able to trace it. The drones give us a bird’s eye view, which will assist in detecting illicit liquor and cash in anticipation of the upcoming elections,” the police said.

Meanwhile, Thane rural police seized R17,75,000 between October 15 and November 6. “The confiscated cash and detained individuals have been handed over to the IT department,” the police said.

Nov 6

Day first round of drone monitoring was conducted