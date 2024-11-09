Breaking News
My shoulders are broad enough to accept all criticism: CJI Chandrachud in his farewell speech
12-year-old boy among four killed in multiple accidents across Mumbai
Two women burn five puppies alive in Meerut, FIR lodged
Central Railway to operate mega block between on Sunday, check details
Malaysia to resume search for flight MH370 that went missing 10 years ago with 239 people on board
BJP burnt Manipur, attempted to divide people across India: Rahul Gandhi during Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 rally
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra elections 2024 Ulhasnagar police use drones to monitor suspicious activity ahead of elections

Maharashtra elections 2024: Ulhasnagar police use drones to monitor suspicious activity ahead of elections

Updated on: 09 November,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Ulhasnagar police are using drones to monitor crowded areas and track suspicious activities as part of enhanced security measures ahead of the Assembly elections. The initiative includes tracking illicit activities such as the movement of cash and liquor.

Maharashtra elections 2024: Ulhasnagar police use drones to monitor suspicious activity ahead of elections

Ulhasnagar police officers examine the drones. Pics/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article
Maharashtra elections 2024: Ulhasnagar police use drones to monitor suspicious activity ahead of elections
x
00:00

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Ulhasnagar police are using drone cameras to monitor the city for suspicious activities. A police officer said, “The Thane police, during routine nakabandi and other operations, would use drones to observe suspicious movements. We have hired drone operators and will deploy drones as needed.”


On November 6, the first round of drone monitoring was conducted in areas such as Birla Gate, Shahad Bridge, and Shahad Naka. “The primary goal of using drone cameras is to monitor crowded areas and roads with significant traffic. The drones will aid in tracking any suspicious movements,” said DCP Zone 4 Sachin Gore.


A routine check of vehicles as per pre-election protocolsA routine check of vehicles as per pre-election protocols


According to police officials, two drone operators have been hired. “The two operators will manage the drones, while police officials monitor the footage. Zone 4 initiated the use of drones, and other zones are also beginning to implement them,” the police officer added.

The drones will enhance surveillance in public spaces and crowded areas. “The drones provide a comprehensive view of crowded areas. For instance, a drone can capture a suspicious vehicle, and with the help of CCTV footage, we might be able to trace it. The drones give us a bird’s eye view, which will assist in detecting illicit liquor and cash in anticipation of the upcoming elections,” the police said.

Meanwhile, Thane rural police seized R17,75,000 between October 15 and November 6. “The confiscated cash and detained individuals have been handed over to the IT department,” the police said.

Nov 6
Day first round of drone monitoring was conducted

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police mumbai traffic ulhasnagar mumbai mumbai news Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK