Recently, based on specific intelligence regarding a suspected narco-drone, the BSF troops recovered one drone and 480 grams of heroin from a farming field near Roranwala Khurd of Punjab. The drone involved in this incident was identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic

The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully foiled a drone smuggling operation in the Amritsar, Punjab, recovering two drones and a packet of suspected heroin at three different locations along the border, reported news agency ANI.

Acting on intelligence from the BSF's intelligence wing, the troops were able to prevent the smuggling attempt.

According to an official statement, one packet of suspected heroin weighing 570 grams was discovered on Thursday night at approximately 11.15 pm.

The packet was located in a harvested paddy field near the village of Pulmoran of Amritsar district and was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, complete with a steel ring and an illuminating strip attached.

The first drone, identified as a DJI Mavic 3 Classic, was recovered by the BSP troops around 12.30 am from a farming field adjacent to Pulmoran.

The second drone, also a DJI Mavic 3 Classic, was found later that morning at about 8.45 am in a farming field near the village of Dhanoe Kalan of Amritsar district by BSF troops.

The timely action by the diligent troops, supported by reliable BSF intelligence, effectively foiled these attempts at drone intrusion and narcotics smuggling attempts in Punjab from across the border.

Earlier, on Friday, according to ANI, acting on specific information about smuggling activity near the border, BSF personnel apprehended three narco smugglers in Punjab, along with one packet of heroin and two smartphones near the Amritsar border in the late evening hours.

All suspects are residents of border villages in Amritsar. The apprehended smugglers have been handed over to police for further investigation to uncover their potential links to Pakistan-based narcotics networks.

This significant operation underscores the BSF's professional competence and commitment to securing India's borders against cross-border smuggling.

Additionally, on Thursday, based on specific intelligence regarding a suspected narco-drone, BSF troops recovered one drone and 480 grams of heroin from a farming field near Roranwala Khurd in Amritsar district.

The narcotics were concealed in a plastic bottle wrapped in yellow tape and equipped with an improvised ring and illuminating strip. The drone involved in this incident was also identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

(With inputs from ANI)