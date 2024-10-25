The BSF intercepted a pickup vehicle with registration number "ML-05-AC" that was loaded with cosmetic items lacking valid documentation in the East Khasi Hills district. Other operations along the border by BSF also led to the seizure of a significant quantity of edible goods and liquor

This picture has been used for representational purpose. (Pic/AFP)

Listen to this article BSF Meghalaya foils smuggling attempt, seizes contraband valued at Rs 12 lakh x 00:00

The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully intercepted a smuggling operation in Meghalaya on Friday, confiscating contraband worth Rs 12 lakh. The soldiers seized 12 cartons of ointment cream (Skin Shine) along the international border of Meghalaya, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A BSF official stated that "Acting on specific information, the troops of the 4th Battalion BSF conducted a special operation near the International Border, during which they managed to seize cosmetics concealed in a jungle area near the International border, intended for smuggling into Bangladesh."

The seized contraband has been handed over to the Customs office at Pynursla for further necessary action, as per the BSF officials.

This incident follows another significant seizure by the BSF on Wednesday, where they obstructed a smuggling attempt involving cattle, with contraband items worth at Rs 16 lakh. This operation was triggered by alerts about cattle being smuggled across the border.

During this operation, BSF personnel posted in Meghalaya, associated with the 4th Battalion, carried out special operations near the border to curb cross-border smuggling, as per ANI. BSF rescued 27 cattle concealed in a jungle area near the West Jaintia Hills district border, which were also intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.

The rescued cattle were subsequently handed over to the PPP Muktapur for further action. PPP Muktapur is a police-public relations initiative aimed at ensuring the safety of celebrations in the border area.

In addition to these operations, the BSF intercepted a pickup vehicle with registration number "ML-05-AC" that was loaded with cosmetic items lacking valid documentation in the East Khasi Hills district.

Other operations along the border by BSF also led to the seizure of a significant quantity of edible goods and liquor.

On October 22, acting on specific information, alert BSF troops from the 193 Bn Meghalaya intercepted a Bolero pickup truck and seized cosmetic items worth over Rs 4 lakh near the international border in the East Khasi Hills district.

In another operation on Wednesday, vigilant BSF troops of the 4th Bn Meghalaya rescued 27 cattle heads valued at Rs 2,85,400 while they were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the international border in the West Jaintia Hills district.

(With inputs from ANI)