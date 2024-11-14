Incumbent MLA Shaikh points to new road projects as signs of progress, while BJP’s Shelar’s campaign highlights issues like traffic, encroachment, and increasing crime

Aslam Shaikh, Congress

In Malad West, a stronghold of the Congress party for over two decades, a fierce electoral contest is brewing. Sitting Congress MLA and former state minister Aslam Shaikh is set to defend his seat against BJP’s Vinod Shelar, the brother of Ashish Shelar, who currently heads the party’s Mumbai unit.

Shaikh has defended his tenure by pointing to recent infrastructure projects aimed at relieving traffic congestion and expanding the constituency’s infrastructure.

What specific issues do you see as priorities?

This will be my sixth term as an elected representative—two terms as a BMC corporator and now three as an MLA. My vision is to make Malad a standout area within Mumbai, a place that’s not only functional but unique in its character and offerings.

With nearly 1 lakh new voters in your constituency, how do you anticipate this impacting the outcome?

I’m confident that my strong connection, accessibility, and rapport with the people will work in my favour. The increase in voters is indeed an opportunity, and I believe it will translate into more votes.

What is your stance on current redevelopment projects, particularly SRA schemes?

The concept of making Mumbai slum-free was originally introduced by the Congress under the then-chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. While significant progress has been achieved, I believe we’ve only realised about 30-40 per cent of the vision that was originally outlined. Despite ongoing redevelopment efforts, new slums continue to emerge. We need to put a stop to the unchecked spread of slums.

What are your plans to improve roads, pedestrian footpaths, and encroachment?

Creating well-maintained footpaths, open spaces, and water management systems must be prioritised. Additionally, parts of the city’s pipeline infrastructure still date back to the British era, and these need urgent replacement. A more coordinated approach to infrastructure work is also needed; for instance, when roads are laid, all agencies involved in utilities, like pipelines and cables, should collaborate to avoid the constant re-digging that leads to poor road conditions.

How will you tackle last-mile connectivity challenges?

The Metro system has been initiated, but it needs to become fully operational to benefit everyone. Additionally, large-scale projects like the sea link expansion should connect cities and key areas more effectively, such as linking Mumbai with Mira Road and Thane. Moreover, we should explore water taxis to make better use of our waterways, providing an alternative route for people to travel efficiently.

Is water contamination and supply an issue in your constituency?

Wherever there are slums, water contamination tends to occur, whether in Malad or any part of the city. This is often due to illegal connections, and because of complex legal issues, it is challenging to address without proper documentation and evidence. The government must either take concrete steps to prevent the creation of illegal structures or improve infrastructure for those that already exist.

How to propose to address the high pollution levels here?

The surge in construction is one of the major contributors to pollution, and it’s crucial to balance development with environmental preservation to ensure a healthier, cleaner environment for our citizens.

The controversy surrounding the Project Affected People of Dharavi redevelopment has reached your constituency, and you have chosen to intervene. What solutions do you propose?

This is, quite frankly, one of the biggest scams of our time. Displacing thousands of people and relocating them without fully assessing the consequences is unacceptable. This isn’t about genuinely improving Mumbai; it appears to be more about generating profits for a few corrupt politicians.