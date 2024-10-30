Independent opponent raises questions over Aslam Shaikh’s education, which went from 12th in 2009 to 8th this time

Aslam Shaikh

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Malad MLA fails four classes in 15 years!

Malad West MLA Aslam Shaikh has been accused of providing false information in connection with his educational qualification. A rival candidate, Shanul Hassan Sayed, claimed that Shaikh’s affidavit in 2009 stated he was a Std XII pass, whereas in 2024, he claimed to be a Std VIII pass. Sayed also alleged Shaikh’s father’s name had been misspelt in the affidavits.

Sayed recently filed his nomination form to contest the Assembly poll on a Rashtriya Ulama Council ticket while Shaikh, a Congress leader, has been representing Malad West in the Lower House since 2009. According to available information, Shaikh went to St Anthony’s High School and completed his education in 1986. However, the specific details concerning his education qualification are under scrutiny. According to Sayed, the affidavit submitted by Shaikh in 2009 stated that he passed the HSC exam from Sandesh Vidyalaya Junior College in March 1991.



Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh, who has been representing Malad West since 2009. File Pic/Nimesh Dave (right) Shanul Hassan Sayed, Rashtriya Ulama Council candidate

Sayed told mid-day, “Shaikh is giving false information about his educational qualification. In 2009, he submitted an affidavit stating that he passed HSC but later in 2014, 2019 and 2024 he stated that he is Std VIII pass from St Anthony’s High School and completed his education in 1986. I am very sure he shared false information and won elections. But, this year I will put up a fight. I had complained to the returning officer, but my complaint was rejected, as they were only considering the 2024 affidavit and nomination form. I will also file a writ petition in the high court and continue to fight until the truth comes out. There his father’s name was misspelt between 2009 and 2024. This is an election for the post of MLA and it should have been checked properly. The Election Commission should reject his nomination form.”

Vikash Suryavanshi, the returning officer from Malad, said, “We are only considering the current affidavit submitted by Shaikh. This is why we rejected Sayed’s complaint. If anyone has any objection, they have to submit the counter affidavit, which we will make public, and they can also approach the court.”

MLA Speak

Shaikh told mid-day, “There are no education criteria for contesting elections. The affidavit I submitted recently contains true information. Outsider candidates who entered the fray this year are making allegations against me. They receiving support from the BJP. But, I’m certain they will lose the election. The results will reveal the truth.”

51,635

Votes polled by Aslam Shaikh in 2009