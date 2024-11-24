Sanjay Raut added that the people of Maharashtra were sad on the results and questioned on where the celebrations were on the Maharashtra elections 2024 results

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: We are not disappointed, we are people who fight, says Sanjay Raut x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday spoke on the recent Maharashtra elections 2024 and said that the party was not disappointed adding that they were the Shiv Sainiks of BalaSaheb Thackeray who had seen several defeats and victories in his life, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to media persons, Raut said "We are not disappointed, we are people who fight. We are Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb Thackeray has also seen many defeats and victories in his life. We are not sad that we lost or lost power. We will fight against the injustice in Maharashtra," reported ANI.

Further, he added that the people of Maharashtra were sad on the results and questioned on where the celebrations were on the Maharashtra elections 2024 results.

"The people of Maharashtra are sad about the results. Where is the celebration? Something might have happened at the BJP office or at Eknath Shinde's residence. The results have come but the people are still surprised on how it happened," he said, reported ANI.

Raut also said that the swearing-in ceremony shouldn't happen in Maharashtra but at the Modi Stadium in Gujarat.

"The swearing-in ceremony is going to take place tomorrow. I would say that it should not happen in Maharashtra. This government has been brought by the Gujarat lobby, by the traders' association, so the swearing-in ceremony should take place in Modi Stadium in Gujarat. If it is done in Shivaji Park, it will be an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. If you do it in Wankhede Stadium, there is a memorial of the martyrs in front of it, they will be insulted. Therefore, the best place is Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat," Raut said, reported ANI.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance won the Maharashtra elections 2024. BJP led the Mahayuti and registered a smashing victory, carrying its allies--Shiv Sena and NCP--with its momentum. In Maharashtra, the BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, won 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats.

The state has 288 assembly seats.

The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress 16, and NCP (SCP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats.

The BJP saw a fabulous strike rate with the party winning 133 of the 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra. The party's allies Shiv Sena and NCP also saw a very good strike rate.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra were held on November 20.

(With inputs from ANI)