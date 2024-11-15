Maharashtra elections 2024: Will create dedicate hawking zones to free roads, says Sanjay Bhosale

Safety, walkability, and inadequate public resources emerge as Borivli Assembly constituency’s focal points ahead of the polls

Sanjay Bhosle, Shiv Sena (UBT)

How do you plan to curb the hawker menace?

Speaking of Borivli station, the location has always been a crowded place. We plan to create dedicated hawking zones to make sure that the roads remain hawker-free. Also, action against illegal hawkers is required and a major penalty needs to be imposed on those hawking illegally.

How will you tackle last-mile connectivity issues and citizen safety?

Being a local, I have faced issues sometimes while commuting from the station to Gorai. The BEST frequency at night is reduced. Speaking of citizen safety, there are multiple CCTVs at various locations but some of these are non-functional. We plan on getting these in working condition.

What are your plans on increasing green cover, tackling bad roads, and pollution?

I propose building a western freeway just like the eastern freeway to reduce the load on SV Road and WEH. Also, the Coastal Road will be operational in the near future which will reduce the load on the existing roadways. Apart from this, the commencement of BMC elections for corporators remains another top priority so that the local issues can be solved at the ward level.

How do you plan to address redevelopment, water and healthcare issues?

We plan to restart the maternity hospitals in the locality to cater to the general masses.

What are your thoughts on SRA schemes?

I strongly oppose the SRA scheme or any extension to the capping of the SRA schemes.