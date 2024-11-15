Safety, walkability, and inadequate public resources emerge as Borivli Assembly constituency’s focal points ahead of the polls

Sanjay Upadhyay, BJP

Listen to this article Maharashtra elections 2024: Rohingya, Bangladeshi hawkers causing menace, will uproot them, says Sanjay Upadhyay x 00:00

Sanjay Upadhyay, BJP

ADVERTISEMENT

What is your plan to curb the hawker menace?

This issue is not restricted to just Borivli but, the entire city. I plan to curb it by working with the local authorities. The menace is because of the presence of Rohingya and illegal Bangladeshis in the locality, which I plan to uproot.

How will you tackle last-mile connectivity and citizen safety?

BEST routes are overcrowded. An individual commuting to work from the extreme edge of Gorai to the railway station cannot afford an auto every day. I plan on increasing BEST frequency and also increasing the number of buses on these routes to make the commute affordable. There are also plans to increase the number of trains originating from Borivli by 150 more journeys in the coming two years.

What are your plans for tackling bad quality roads and pollution?

We are planning to increase the per-person tree ratio in the locality. I am planning to work with the RTO and traffic division to implement prepaid parking facilities in the constituency so that the general population does not get robbed by the post-paid parking operators.

How do you plan to address redevelopment, water and healthcare issues?

There is a huge issue of water loss in the BMC water supply. According to me, multiple roads in the city are being concretised and during this process, some water pipelines are getting damaged causing an increase in water loss. Speaking of healthcare facilities, there are no major hospitals between Vapi and Andheri causing many to rush either to Cooper or Kokilaben hospital. Our Mumbai North MP Piyush Goyal has started the construction of two hospitals in Borivali and those will be fully operational soon.

What are your thoughts on SRA schemes?

SRA and MHADA schemes help in the creation of reasonably affordable housing for the middle-class population. If there is a scope for the rich people to live in Mumbai, there should be a scope for everyone to live here. In fact, the household help working here have to travel from Vasai Virar just for work. BMC has also passed a proposal for affordable housing for such household workers.