Union Minister and BJP leaders Piyush Goyal. (Pic/PTI)

BJP leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal expressed strong confidence in the ruling Mahayuti alliance's chances of securing a massive victory in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections and claimed that opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had resorted to divisive politics, reported the ANI.

Goyal, while campaigning for BJP candidate Archana Patil Chakurkar on Wednesday, said, "After being troubled by the divisive politics of Sharad Pawar and the Congress, it is now decided that Mahayuti will win. The reports are coming which indicate that Mahayuti will register a massive victory and a stable and strong government will be formed in Maharashtra," during his speech in Latur.

Addressing the political scenario in Maharashtra, Goyal said that the difference between the MVA and Mahayuti in the recent Lok Sabha elections was of two lakh votes, stating that MVA's lead was narrow and based on a "fake narrative."

"You can misguide people only once through your fake narratives. Sharad Pawar was in the centre for 10 years but he did not do anything for either the farmers or the Maratha. When the double-engine government of PM Narendra Modi and Mahayuti worked together, it benefited the farmers. Deshmukh family is running a politics of lies and dynastic in Latur," Goyal added.

Archana Patil Chakurkar, is contesting against Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, in Latur. Chakurkar is the daughter-in-law of former Lok Sabha Speaker and Congress leader Shivraj Patil, adding to the political weight of the contest.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the MVA won 30 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, while the Mahayuti secured only 17. However, Goyal remains optimistic about reversing this trend in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier on Wednesday also expressed confidence in Mahayuti’s victory during a rally in Jalgaon, suggesting that the opposition will face a significant defeat.

Shah remarked, "On 23, Aghadi's supra saaf hone wala hai, Mahayuti government will be formed. After the Lok Sabha's election Rahul (Gandhi) was really happy, and during Rajasthan elections they said that they will win, they will win, but when the results came out, then they were deflated. In Haryana, BJP government was formed. In Jharkhand there are elections going on, there too the BJP government will be formed."

With the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20 and the counting of votes set for November 23, the political landscape is heating up as both Mahayuti and MVA intensify their campaigns for the state's 288 assembly seats.

(With inputs from ANI)