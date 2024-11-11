The MVA’s manifesto for Maharashtra elections 2024 outlines a comprehensive agenda focused on economic growth, social justice, job creation, and sustainable development, with major promises for women, farmers, and youth.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by Congress, unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming state elections with a bold set of promises aimed at transforming the state across several sectors. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking at the launch event, stressed the MVA’s commitment to unity and welfare, underscoring that its policies would not put the state treasury under undue stress.

The MVA’s manifesto, titled Maharashtra Nama, offers a comprehensive plan for the next term, with a focus on women, farmers, and the youth. Some of the major promises made in the manifesto include:

Recruitment for 2.5 lakh positions in the state government

MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) exam schedules to be announced, with results declared in 45 days

Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Scheme to be extended to cover all diseases and accidents

Dedicated ministry for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)

Small shopkeepers and businesses to be charged domestic electricity rates

Caste-based census to be conducted in Maharashtra

to be conducted in Maharashtra Each newly announced corporation representing various social groups will immediately receive an initial fund of R100 crore

Immediate measures to control prices of essential goods

Monthly waiver of up to 100 units on electricity bills for consumers using up to 300 units

Prepaid electricity meter scheme will be reviewed considering consumer opposition

Restoration of old pension scheme for government employees

A ‘State Urban Commission’ to be established to address challenges of urbanisation, provide strategic direction

An authority to address climate change threats, implement necessary measures will be created

Timetables for local self-government elections will be announced

Action plan to complete the pending Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Chaityabhoomi, Dadar, within set deadlines

Orders issued by Mahayuti government regarding land allocations to private institutions and individuals will be reviewed

Loans of up to R5 lakh at low interest rates to women

Clean and conveniently located public restrooms for women will be set up

Roadmap for implementing concept of safe cities for women, children, senior citizens and the disabled

‘Maharashtra Millet Mission’ will be implemented to safeguard farmers and address climate challenges

Milk prices will be set annually, considering production costs for dairy farmers

Jobs for 12.5 lakh unemployed individuals over the next five years

To make Maharashtra addiction-free, using art and sports therapy to achieve this goal

A new education policy for Maharashtra, with a gradual increase in budget for education to reach 6 per cent

Policy for universal healthcare rights by strengthening public health services

To equip district hospitals with full facilities to ensure easy access to healthcare services

To gradually raise healthcare budget to 8 per cent as per national health policy

To ensure that disabled, marginalised and LGBTQIA+ become a part of the mainstream

become a part of the mainstream To achieve 12 per cent growth rate in industry and a 15 per cent growth rate in the service sector

To provide R1 crore in funding for innovative startups

To establish exclusive industrial zones for women entrepreneurs

R1 crore grant to entrepreneurs from OBC, SC, ST and VJNT communities

To open special offices in Europe, US, the Gulf and East Asia to attract foreign investment in Maharashtra

To promote a ‘work from hometown’ policy

End contract-based employment in government services

Develop ‘Happy Cities’ across the state encompassing public participation, parks, playgrounds and clean public spaces and strive for a clean, green and

pollution-free Maharashtra

To expand Maharashtra’s current forest cover from 17 per cent to 25 per cent with a focus on urban forest expansion

These promises are designed to address the state’s economic, social, and environmental challenges while maintaining a focus on the welfare of the most vulnerable communities. The MVA is positioning itself as a party that advocates for inclusive growth, social justice, and good governance.