The MVA’s manifesto for Maharashtra elections 2024 outlines a comprehensive agenda focused on economic growth, social justice, job creation, and sustainable development, with major promises for women, farmers, and youth.
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by Congress, unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming state elections with a bold set of promises aimed at transforming the state across several sectors. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking at the launch event, stressed the MVA’s commitment to unity and welfare, underscoring that its policies would not put the state treasury under undue stress.
The MVA’s manifesto, titled Maharashtra Nama, offers a comprehensive plan for the next term, with a focus on women, farmers, and the youth. Some of the major promises made in the manifesto include:
- Recruitment for 2.5 lakh positions in the state government
- MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) exam schedules to be announced, with results declared in 45 days
- Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Scheme to be extended to cover all diseases and accidents
- Dedicated ministry for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)
- Small shopkeepers and businesses to be charged domestic electricity rates
- Caste-based census to be conducted in Maharashtra
- Each newly announced corporation representing various social groups will immediately receive an initial fund of R100 crore
- Immediate measures to control prices of essential goods
- Monthly waiver of up to 100 units on electricity bills for consumers using up to 300 units
- Prepaid electricity meter scheme will be reviewed considering consumer opposition
- Restoration of old pension scheme for government employees
- A ‘State Urban Commission’ to be established to address challenges of urbanisation, provide strategic direction
- An authority to address climate change threats, implement necessary measures will be created
- Timetables for local self-government elections will be announced
- Action plan to complete the pending Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Chaityabhoomi, Dadar, within set deadlines
- Orders issued by Mahayuti government regarding land allocations to private institutions and individuals will be reviewed
- Loans of up to R5 lakh at low interest rates to women
- Clean and conveniently located public restrooms for women will be set up
- Roadmap for implementing concept of safe cities for women, children, senior citizens and the disabled
- ‘Maharashtra Millet Mission’ will be implemented to safeguard farmers and address climate challenges
- Milk prices will be set annually, considering production costs for dairy farmers
- Jobs for 12.5 lakh unemployed individuals over the next five years
- To make Maharashtra addiction-free, using art and sports therapy to achieve this goal
- A new education policy for Maharashtra, with a gradual increase in budget for education to reach 6 per cent
- Policy for universal healthcare rights by strengthening public health services
- To equip district hospitals with full facilities to ensure easy access to healthcare services
- To gradually raise healthcare budget to 8 per cent as per national health policy
- To ensure that disabled, marginalised and LGBTQIA+ become a part of the mainstream
- To achieve 12 per cent growth rate in industry and a 15 per cent growth rate in the service sector
- To provide R1 crore in funding for innovative startups
- To establish exclusive industrial zones for women entrepreneurs
- R1 crore grant to entrepreneurs from OBC, SC, ST and VJNT communities
- To open special offices in Europe, US, the Gulf and East Asia to attract foreign investment in Maharashtra
- To promote a ‘work from hometown’ policy
- End contract-based employment in government services
- Develop ‘Happy Cities’ across the state encompassing public participation, parks, playgrounds and clean public spaces and strive for a clean, green and
- pollution-free Maharashtra
- To expand Maharashtra’s current forest cover from 17 per cent to 25 per cent with a focus on urban forest expansion
These promises are designed to address the state’s economic, social, and environmental challenges while maintaining a focus on the welfare of the most vulnerable communities. The MVA is positioning itself as a party that advocates for inclusive growth, social justice, and good governance.