With local issues and a shifting political landscape, November Assembly polls sees former rivals clash for dominance. The Dahisar Assembly seat in Mumbai North Lok Sabha faces a heated contest between BJP MLA Manisha Chaudhary and Shiv Sena’s Vinod Ghosalkar. With redevelopment stalled, rising safety concerns, and high unemployment.

Vinod Ghosalkar, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Dahisar Assembly constituency. Pic/Anurag Ahire

The Dahisar Assembly seat, a key constituency in Mumbai North Lok Sabha, is set for a fierce contest in the Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20, with results on November 23. Rapid urbanisation has amplified issues like basic amenities, transportation, and redevelopment, making these central to voters’ concerns. With approximately 2.8 lakh voters, Dahisar reflects a diverse demographic, including Maharashtrian, Gujarati, Marwadi, and North Indian communities, with Muslims and Christians making up 10.5 per cent.

The main contenders in this constituency are sitting BJP MLA Manisha Chaudhary, aiming for a third term, and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar, a former MLA. Chaudhary unseated Ghosalkar in 2014 by 33,578 votes, and while she aims to maintain BJP control, Ghosalkar hopes to tap into what he calls the “anti-incumbency sentiment”.

Local concerns, key issues

The Dahisar constituency includes both old housing societies and extensive slums like Ganpati Patil Nagar near the mangroves. Residents, especially in congested areas, face challenges despite some relief from toll removal at the city’s western entry, which has led to increased traffic. The 2022 Metro arrival was positive, yet last-mile connectivity, unfinished redevelopment, and poor road conditions persist. Further complicating matters, the Airport Authority of India’s 2020 height restrictions stalled several housing projects, frustrating residents awaiting redevelopment. Environmental issues, such as mangrove destruction and encroachment, also remain points of public concern.

The Dahisar constituency, created in 2008 post-delimitation, was initially dominated by Shiv Sena under Ghosalkar. However, BJP gained control when Chaudhary won in 2014 and retained her seat in 2019 against Congress’s Arun Sawant. The upcoming election could test this pattern, with Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP looking to tap into voter discontent. As the election nears, Dahisar voters will consider both local and broader issues. Chaudhary emphasises her development record and accessibility, stating, “My doors are always open, and I’m confident voters will support me for a third term.” Meanwhile, Ghosalkar, campaigning alongside local Congress leaders, pledges to combat “hooliganism and terrorism” and recalls his personal loss as a rallying point for safer governance: “If this could happen to my family, it could happen to anyone,” he shared with mid-day.

Ghosalkar murder

In February 2024, former Shiv Sena corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar son of Vinod was shot dead during a Facebook Live in Dahisar by Mauris Noronha, known locally as “Mauris Bhai.”

Vinod Ghosalkar, Shiv Sena (UBT)

What do you see as the primary issues facing the Dahisar constituency? And is there truly neglect, as you claimed in your campaign?

Housing is a major issue in Mumbai and a critical concern here. Many redevelopment projects, both through the SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) and private societies, have stalled. In our constituency alone, at least 19 private buildings have shut down due to halted redevelopment. Builders sign agreements but then leave projects incomplete, with no directives to restart the work. Whether the problem lies with the builder or the BMC, the result is the same: no progress, and residents are left in limbo. Housing is a deeply emotional issue that affects all.

If the BMC grants permissions, they should also be responsible for oversight, enforcing timelines, and monitoring progress. They collect fees and permit builders, but when a builder fails to deliver, residents’ rights remain unprotected, and officials often side with builders. This issue has been neglected, but I intend to prioritise it. I am considering establishing an agency solely to hold builders accountable and ensure timely completion of redevelopment projects. This approach needs to change.

What is your stance on redevelopment projects in your constituency, particularly SRA schemes? Do you believe the SRA is fulfilling its purpose? If not, what alternatives would you suggest?

Not at all. The SRA has failed its purpose, becoming more of a ‘slum-making’ scheme than a redevelopment initiative. Housing quality is poor, with frequent issues like leaks, lack of parking, and no green spaces for children. We need SRA projects to be completed on time with higher standards.

Another issue is that societies sign agreements with developers while the BMC collects development charges from citizens, yet when problems arise, authorities dismiss responsibility. This ‘not our problem’ attitude shows a troubling alliance between officials and developers, who often disregard public needs. For 40 years, many of Mumbai’s 19,000 buildings have fallen into disrepair, some even at risk of collapse. Simply adding skyscrapers without addressing these conditions fails to serve residents.

A sound policy is essential. The Thackeray government introduced strong laws for redevelopment, but these must be enforced and publicised effectively. Leaders like Balasaheb Thackeray and Sharad Pawar envisioned a slum-free Mumbai, yet slums are increasing.

Improving pedestrian walkways and footpaths is critical. Footpaths are occupied by hawkers. How will you address this?

It’s time for concrete action. Despite high court directives to regulate street vendors, the BMC has struggled for 15–20 years. Why? The Central government has laws to support street vendors, but we still need a balance to ensure safe pedestrian pathways.

The issue isn’t vendors trying to earn a living, but how many designated markets has the municipality built for them? In Dahisar, we don’t even have one. We need properly planned market spaces and licensed hawkers, yet illegal vendors continue growing. Authorities ignore the issue, even with clear court orders. It’s essential to support legitimate vendors, maintain clean spaces, and protect resources like mangroves.

Unmonitored public spaces lead to encroachment. Workers in areas like the national park and railway slums have waited decades for housing, and even Supreme Court-backed rights are ignored. Why are rules different across BMC, MMRDA, and railways? These basic rights—food, clothing, shelter—are still unfulfilled.

In your campaign, you emphasise controlling terrorism and hooliganism. Are these significant issues in Dahisar, and why make this a central focus?

Yes, it’s deeply personal. I lost my son to hooliganism. My family—my son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren—suffered immensely. As former legislators, even we weren’t safe. Incidents like gunfire directed at homes are ignored by police, with no action or proper investigation.

This isn’t just a Dahisar issue; it’s widespread. We sought justice through the courts, and my son’s case is now with the CBI. There’s a lack of accountability across police, municipal authorities, and ministers. Thoughtful policies are needed to tackle these issues with genuine commitment.

You’ve called your opponent a “Silent MLA.” Can you explain?

She is a woman and I don’t want to say much about her, she seems to be waiting for me to make a statement. They have harassed me in the past over the same issue and it is affected me personally. However, I will criticise her for neglecting developmental work. She’s been absent on development issues in our constituency. We began a swimming pool project in 2018 with Aaditya Thackeray. Later, without our involvement, she inaugurated it herself, claiming credit. I have a duty as the appointed caretaker, but when we tried to fulfill our role, we were slapped with a case. Is that fair?

Unemployment is a national issue, but how significant is it here?

This area was once a job hub, especially with industries like Mahindra & Mahindra, but rising land costs and taxes pushed companies out. Mahindra alone has reduced its workforce here by 75 per cent. Now, while education facilities are growing, commercial space is limited, and high rents make it tough for small businesses. MHADA colonies should have essential services like schools and police stations, yet they’re missing. Developing homes alone isn’t enough; families deserve proper amenities.

With Shiv Sena now divided, how will you secure support across communities and alliances?

Like in the 1985-86 elections, people here vote based on individual integrity, not divisive tactics. When BJP’s Gujarati lobby mobilised against me, local people, including Gujaratis, still trusted me. Today, people see the issues within BJP—questions around Sunil Rane’s removal, complaints about Manisha Tai, and Gopal Shetty’s sidelining. I’m confident this support will extend across all communities and parties.