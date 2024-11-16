Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for his “Dharmyuddh” comments during the Maharashtra election campaign, calling him a “Dharamdrohi” and accusing the BJP of using divisive tactics to sway voters

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday over his recent comments on "Dharmyuddh" (religious war), calling the BJP leader a "Dharamdrohi" (betrayer of religion). According to ANI, Raut alleged that such remarks were a tactic to divert attention when facing potential defeat in elections.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said, "In the Maharashtra elections, they speak of ‘Dharmyuddh’ while addressing rallies in Jharkhand. Maharashtra has one true 'dharma,' and that is the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which binds us all together. Eknath Shinde and the BJP, however, seem to have a different agenda centred on Hindu-Muslim divides. When defeat looms, they start invoking such narratives."

Raut further claimed that Fadnavis made irrelevant statements about hoisting the Indian flag in Pakistan, questioning its relevance to state elections. "The elections are for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. What has Pakistan to do with it? First, fulfil your promises and hoist the flag in PoK. You speak of 'dharma,' yet betray its true essence. ‘Aap to Dharamdrohi ho’ (You are betrayers of religion)," he remarked, as per ANI.

Fadnavis had made the remarks on Friday, accusing opposition parties of engaging in “vote jihad” and urging voters to respond with a “Dharmyuddh” through their votes. He stated, “Vote jihad is happening in the state. Sajjad Nomani has given this slogan. You’ve heard in the video who is leading this. If they engage in vote jihad, we must counter it with a Dharmyuddh of votes. Unity is our strength.”

He also accused certain opposition parties of polarising elections to gain an advantage. “We are not against any religion. Our schemes have benefited everyone. However, some parties are trying to polarise the elections for votes,” Fadnavis added.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with the votes to be counted on November 23.

In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42, according to ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)