Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at bar in Thane, fire fighting underway

Updated on: 05 May,2023 07:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to a statement issued by the RDMC, "the incident was reported to the Disaster Management Unit on May 5 at around 6:56 pm. The blaze was reported at Krishna Tower (ground plus four floors). The fire was reported on the ground floor of the building

Pic/RDMC

A massive fire broke out in Thane, Maharashtra on Friday, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Thane said. 


According to a statement issued by the RDMC, "the incident was reported to the Disaster Management Unit on May 5 at around 6:56 pm. The blaze was reported at Krishna Tower (ground plus four floors). The fire was reported on the ground floor of the building. 



It said that a fire was confined to Sur Sangeet Bar on the ground floor of the building and a generator outside the bar as well as a room on the first floor of the building. The disaster management officers and the civic staff of Thane's Vartaknagar Ward and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. 

"Efforts are underway to control the fire," an official said.

