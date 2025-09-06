There were no reports of casualties in the blaze that erupted at the premises in the Kamatghar area in Bhiwandi town around 10 pm on Friday, the official said

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at dyeing unit in Bhiwandi; no casualties

There were no reports of casualties in the blaze that erupted at the premises in the Kamatghar area in Bhiwandi town around 10 pm on Friday, the official said, reported PTI.

A fire broke out in a single-storey dyeing unit in Maharashtra's Thane district, a fire official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

He said that the firefighting operations have continued overnight, and two fire engines are at the scene to bring the blaze under control.

The presence of cloth material in the unit aggravated the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, reported PTI.

Earlier on Thursday, a fire broke out in a firecracker shop in Malad in north Mumbai, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze at the shop situated in a chawl on Undrai Road near Malad police station started around 7 pm, following which four fire engines were deployed to put it out, the official said.

"The fire was doused at 10:30pm and cooling operations are underway at the site. No one was hurt in the incident. The cause of the fire is being ascertained," he added.

ACP Hemant Sawant said that the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

"This is the Somwaari Bazar area of Malad West, and there are many small shops here. The fire broke out in a firecracker shop. The owner is a licence holder and it appears that the fire broke out due to a short circuit," the police official told ANI.

ACP Sawant added, "The situation is under control. There is no loss of life or injury."

In July, a fire broke out at a cloth processing unit in an industrial belt in Maharashtra's Thane district, and efforts are being made to douse it, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

No one was injured in the factory fire that erupted at MIDC in Dombivali around 12.30 pm, he said.

Five fire engines from the local fire station and nearby areas and a team of emergency responders have been rushed to the spot behind the Manpada police station, the official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)