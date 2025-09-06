Breaking News
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 7,000 idols to be immersed across Mumbai today
Mumbai: ‘Are we invisible?’, Residents near Elphinstone bridge demand clarity
Mumbai: Mahim Causeway plaque tells a 180-year-old story
Mumbai: Violent clash in Kandivli leaves 10 injured; police arrest three
Maharashtra: Never meant to interfere with police work, says Ajit Pawar
Mumbai CP, senior cops review security in Girgaon ahead of Anant Chaturdashi
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Fire breaks out at dyeing unit in Bhiwandi no casualties

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at dyeing unit in Bhiwandi; no casualties

Updated on: 06 September,2025 10:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

There were no reports of casualties in the blaze that erupted at the premises in the Kamatghar area in Bhiwandi town around 10 pm on Friday, the official said

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at dyeing unit in Bhiwandi; no casualties

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at dyeing unit in Bhiwandi; no casualties
x
00:00

A fire broke out in a single-storey dyeing unit in Maharashtra's Thane district, a fire official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

There were no reports of casualties in the blaze that erupted at the premises in the Kamatghar area in Bhiwandi town around 10 pm on Friday, the official said, reported PTI.

A fire broke out in a single-storey dyeing unit in Maharashtra's Thane district, a fire official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

There were no reports of casualties in the blaze that erupted at the premises in the Kamatghar area in Bhiwandi town around 10 pm on Friday, the official said, reported PTI.



He said that the firefighting operations have continued overnight, and two fire engines are at the scene to bring the blaze under control.


The presence of cloth material in the unit aggravated the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, reported PTI.

Earlier on Thursday, a fire broke out in a firecracker shop in Malad in north Mumbai, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze at the shop situated in a chawl on Undrai Road near Malad police station started around 7 pm, following which four fire engines were deployed to put it out, the official said.

"The fire was doused at 10:30pm and cooling operations are underway at the site. No one was hurt in the incident. The cause of the fire is being ascertained," he added.

ACP Hemant Sawant said that the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

"This is the Somwaari Bazar area of Malad West, and there are many small shops here. The fire broke out in a firecracker shop. The owner is a licence holder and it appears that the fire broke out due to a short circuit," the police official told ANI.

ACP Sawant added, "The situation is under control. There is no loss of life or injury."

In July, a fire broke out at a cloth processing unit in an industrial belt in Maharashtra's Thane district, and efforts are being made to douse it, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

No one was injured in the factory fire that erupted at MIDC in Dombivali around 12.30 pm, he said.

Five fire engines from the local fire station and nearby areas and a team of emergency responders have been rushed to the spot behind the Manpada police station, the official said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Fire bhiwandi thane maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK