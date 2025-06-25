Mumbai: A minor fire broke out in the ICU of a private hospital in Thane. All six patients, including one in the ICU, were safely evacuated. Fire was controlled in under an hour. However, the situation has been taken under control by the authorities.

A fire broke out in the ICU ward of a private hospital in Maharashtra's Thane city on Wednesday morning.

As informed by the Disaster Management Cell, the fire broke out at the Vrindavan Hospital, near Devashree Garden, R.W. Sawant Compound, at Thane (West). However, there were no casualties, and serious injuries have not been reported.

According to the Disaster Management Cell, the fire at the Vrindavan Hospital broke out at around 10:37 am on June 25. As soon as the fire broke out, hospital staff immediately informed Station Officer Dinesh Patil.

Thane Disaster Management Cell Chief Yasin Tadvi reaffirmed that no casualties occurred during the incident and all patients remained safe. "The fire was minor and limited to a ventilator in the ICU. Our teams responded promptly, and the situation is now under control," he said.

As per the inputs received from the disaster management cell, the fire originated from a ventilator machine in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit. At the time of the incident, the hospital had six patients. Five patients were in the general ward, and one was admitted to the ICU. The ICU patient, identified as 66-year-old Pradeep Singh, was immediately shifted to a safe location following the outbreak of the fire.

One of the officials, while stating about the fire breakout, said, “A ventilator in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) caught fire,” the official said, adding that it was not immediately known what triggered the blaze.”

As soon as the authorities were alerted about the incident, all of them rushed to the spot. As per the information received by the Disaster Management Cell, local fire personnel, MSEDCL employees, and Disaster Management Cell employees reached the spot along with a pickup vehicle, a fire vehicle and a rescue vehicle.

Officials who were present at the spot said that the fire breakout at Vrindavan Hospital in Thane was successfully brought under control and there was no damage reported beyond the ventilator equipment. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and is currently under investigation.

While the fire that broke out at the hospital did not lead to any harm, such incidents raise deep concerns about equipment safety and emergency preparedness in hospitals.