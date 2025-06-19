A fire broke out after the compressor of a fridge exploded at the former minister's house. No injury was reported as there was nobody at the bungalow at that time, an official said

The fire was reported at former Maharashtra minister Dr Rajendra Shingne's bungalow at in Maharashtra's Buldhana on Wednesday. Representational Pic/File

A fire broke out after the compressor of a fridge exploded at Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Dr Rajendra Shingne's bungalow at Buldhana in the state, officials said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The incident, in which nobody was injured, occurred on Wednesday evening, an official said, adding that Shingne's house is located on Chikhali Road in Vishwas Nagar area in Buldhana.

"A fire broke out after the compressor of a fridge exploded at the former minister's house. No injury was reported as there was nobody at the bungalow at that time," he said, according to the PTI.

After the fire, the police and fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and doused it, he said.

Western Railway motormen demand reopening of canteen shut after Churchgate cake shop fire

Hundreds of motormen and train managers at Churchgate station in south Mumbai have appealed to the Western Railway to reopen their restroom canteen, which has remained closed since a fire broke out at a cake shop last week.

While all other shops have resumed operations, the motormen's canteen remains shut.

"The canteen has remained closed since then, but no alternative provisions like beverages, tea, food, lunch, or dinner are provided elsewhere. We, the motormen and train managers, are working 24/7 every day, and it's very stressful and inconvenient for us. In our restroom canteen, we used to get fresh, healthy, and hygienic meals at an affordable cost and, more importantly, at a convenient location. We already have very little time between two trains, and for meals, we are forced to roam here and there, which is inconvenient and risky. Since this day, some crew are forced to work trains without having any food, which is also endangering safety. Till now, no nuisance has been reported due to the said canteen," said a letter from the motormen’s lobby, a copy of which is with mid-day.

"Those who perform double duties heavily depend on the canteen for food. The canteen not only reduces our stress but also helps us recharge for the second trip. We, the working motormen and train managers, humbly request your honour to kindly issue immediate instructions to reopen our restroom canteen at the earliest," the letter added.

