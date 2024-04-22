Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in slum area of Navi Mumbai

According to preliminary information, the fire occurred due to an explosion in a cylinder while cooking

A fire broke out in a slum area of Navi Mumbai's Belapur area on Monday, an official said, reported news agency ANI.

Fire tenders were rushed to the slum area of Navi Mumbai to douse the blaze.

According to preliminary information, the fire occurred due to an explosion in a cylinder while cooking, the official told ANI.

No casualty or injury was reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a residential building located in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, on Saturday night, officials confirmed.

The fire started on the ninth story of the structure in Navi Mumbai, according to officials. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported as a result of the incident, the ANI report stated.

According to the report, firefighters arrived on the scene quickly after getting the information and began working to suppress the fire. Firefighters are now conducting efforts to get the situation under control.

As the investigation into the incident progresses, more information about the source of the fire and any potential damage is expected, the report added.

A fire broke out at a grocery shop on the ground floor of a three-storey building in the Raviwar Peth area of Pune City on Monday morning, said officials, reported ANI.

Upon receiving the information, a fire brigade team from the Pune Fire Department reached the spot and started dousing the fire.

A thick plume of smoke was seen billowing from the building.

The fire brigade team controlled the fire with the help of three fire tender vehicles and one water tanker, said an official from the Pune Fire Department. The official added that no injury or casualty was reported from the incident, reported ANI.

The extent of the damage caused by the fire and what caused it are not known immediately.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out in a Phoenix mall in Pune city of Maharashtra, officials said on Friday.

The fire broke out at the mall located on Ahmednagar road in Pune, the ANI reported.

"6 fire tenders rushed to the spot," Pune Fire Department PRO said, according to the ANI.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)