Maharashtra first state to have good governance rules; dept for action on climate change: CM Shinde

A separate department for action on climate change is one of the highlights of the good governance regulations approved by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the CMO said in a statement on Friday

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

In a major announcement on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the state will have a good governance department and a separate department for action on climate change.

"A separate department for action on climate change is one of the highlights of the good governance regulations approved by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," the CMO said on Friday, reported the PTI.

In a statement statement from the chief minister's office said that Maharashtra is the first state in the country to have good governance rules, the focus of which would be to ensure citizens get services expeditiously and smoothly, as per the PTI.

The state will have a separate department for action on climate change, which will implement an action plan to deal with heatwaves, unseasonal rains and will include citizens in decision making through the use of technology, it said.

Shinde had set up a committee of retired bureaucrats in September last year to prepare good governance rules and it submitted its report on Friday.

"The report has 200 suggestions in 16 chapters. The rules have 161 indicators through which good governance till the district level will be monitored. A time frame for end to end online services has been provided for," an official told the PTI.

"Citizens will be able to lodge complaints and their grievances will be addressed. Government work will be done through e-office, and public records will be digitalised. A government file will not move more than four levels," he added.

Meanwhile, ahead of the monsoon season in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Friday inspected pre-monsoon desilting works in the city, during which he entered a nullah (major drain) in Oshiwara and issued a show-cause notice to a senior civic official for one nullah in Santacruz being unclean, the PTI reported.

CM Shinde also visited the under-construction Gokhale Bridge over the railway tracks in Andheri and asked officials to ensure it is thrown open for public use by Diwali this year.

At Oshiwara, CM Shinde entered a nullah to inspect the pre-monsoon cleaning works, while at Poisar river in the northern part of the metropolis, he asked civic officials to ensure the waterbody is completely desilted.

(with PTI inputs)