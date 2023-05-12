Breaking News
Maharashtra: Five shops gutted in fire in Palghar district

Updated on: 12 May,2023 03:33 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent

The fire broke out at around 5.30 am and was extinguished within half an hour, a police official said

At least five shops were destroyed in a fire in the Kasa area of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday morning, but no casualty was reported, police said.


The fire broke out at around 5.30 am and was extinguished within half an hour, a police official told news agency PTI.



At least five shops, some of them selling footwears and gift items were gutted, he said. 


The cause of the blaze was not yet known, the official added.

Also Read: Thane: TMC sets record with Rs 100 cr property tax collection in just 40 days

Meanwhile, earlier today, four goats were charred to death after a fire broke out in a house in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The fire started in the residential property near the famous Mumbra Devi temple along the Mumbra bypass around 9 pm on Thursday, an official told PTI.

According to Avinash Sawant, the chief of Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), local firemen controlled the fire in two hours.

The house was reduced to ashes, and four goats that were tied inside it were charred to death, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from PTI)

