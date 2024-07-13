Maharashtra: Gas leaks from drugs manufacturing unit in Palghar

Palghar District Disaster Management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said the leak was reported at around 1:30 pm

A suspected Bromine gas leak from a drugs factory in Tarapur industrial area in Palghar district in Maharashtra on Saturday affected some persons, an official said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Palghar District Disaster Management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said the leak was reported at around 1:30 pm, following which teams of disaster cell personnel, fire brigade, and factory inspectors rushed to the spot to identify the problem and take corrective measures.

"Some people in the vicinity of the factory complained of nausea and giddiness. The exact number of the affected residents is being ascertained as teams are busy plugging the leak," he added, news agency reported.

Wall of vacant building collapses in Thane district in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, a wall in a single-storey unoccupied building collapsed amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, a civic official said, reported the PTI.

A wall collapsed on the first floor of the building in the Joshi Baug area of Kalyan, he said.

No one was injured in the incident, the official said.

According to the PTI, the building was demolished, as the remaining portion of the structure was in a precarious state, he said.

The building with six tenements was around 60 to 70 years old, and the civic authorities had issued a notice for a structural audit, which was not done, said Assistant Commissioner KDMC Tushar Sonawane.

The entire building had been vacated, he added.

Portion of house collapses in Mumbai's Andheri; no injuries

In an another incident, a portion of a one-storey house collapsed in Mumbai's Andheri East area in the early hours of Saturday, a fire official said, reported the PTI.

No one was injured in the incident at Rajaram Chawl, he said.

According to house owner Shashikant Shah, 12 persons were sleeping inside when a portion of the structure collapsed amid heavy rains around 2 am.

"Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident," said Shashikant Shah.

Many houses here are in a dilapidated condition, he said.

"The chawl came up in 1960. Officials from BMC's Maintenance Department have visited this place," added Shashikant Shah, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)