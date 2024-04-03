Breaking News
Maharashtra: Golden Jackal rescued after falling into a deep well
Maharashtra: Golden Jackal rescued after falling into a deep well

Updated on: 03 April,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Collaborative action between forest department and Wildlife SOS successfully helped in rescuing jackal

The jackal was released after carrying out an on-site health assessment

Maharashtra: Golden Jackal rescued after falling into a deep well
Key Highlights

  1. Wildlife SOS successfully rescued an approximately one-year-old male golden jackal
  2. The jackal was found perched on a small ledge above the water inside the open well
  3. The rescue operation was initiated when a concerned passer-by reported the trapped jackal

What can be termed an important team effort, Wildlife SOS, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Forest Department, successfully rescued an approximately one-year-old male golden jackal that had fallen into a 35-foot-deep well near Godhre village in Junnar Forest Range. 


The jackal was found perched on a small ledge above the water inside the open well. The rescue operation was initiated when a concerned passer-by reported the trapped jackal to the Maharashtra Forest Department. Without wasting any time, the forest department contacted Wildlife SOS for more reinforcements to ensure that the animal was safely rescued and rehabilitated.


Golden jackal being rescued after falling inside a well
A makeshift crate and a safety net were lowered by the Junnar Forest Division team inside the well for the jackal to climb into it. After safe extrication, the Wildlife SOS’ veterinary team conducted a thorough on-site examination of the canid, which was found in good health, with no injuries. Subsequently, the jackal was released back into its natural habitat, ensuring its freedom and well-being. Time and again the incidents of wild animals and even stray animals falling into open wells have been a serious issue in the area. 

Dr Chandan Sawane, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS, said, “Animals falling into such deep open wells can lead to severe injuries. We found the jackal visibly distressed when we arrived at the scene. But fortunately, he was in good health and sustained no injuries.” In the past mid-day had also highlighted how open wells in fields pose a threat to the wildlife. 

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, of Wildlife SOS said, “Open wells pose a common threat to wild animals in rural areas, and our teams are committed to assisting when they are in distress. The jackal’s successful rescue and release was essential to maintaining a harmonious environment for the wild animals residing in and around the village.”

35 ft
Depth of the well

wildlife mumbai mumbai news maharashtra news
