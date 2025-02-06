In a departure from convention, the Maharashtra government has appointed IAS officer Sanjay Sethi as chairman of MSRTC, replacing a public representative. The move has sparked concerns over a conflict of interest and the absence of public oversight.

In an unprecedented move, the Maharashtra government has appointed a senior IAS officer as chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), deviating from the long-standing practice of assigning the post to a public representative.

As per PTI, a gazette notification issued on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Transport Secretary Sanjay Sethi, an additional chief secretary-rank officer, to the position. Traditionally, the role has been occupied by the transport minister or other elected representatives. The most recent chairman, Bharat Gogawale, a legislator from the Shiv Sena faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, resigned from the post after being inducted into the state government.

PTI reports that this decision may lead to controversy, as many believe it presents a conflict of interest. Notably, in his capacity as transport secretary, Sethi is already an ex-officio member of the MSRTC. A former transport department official, speaking anonymously, criticised the appointment, stating, "It is a clear case of conflict of interest. You cannot send a proposal with one hand and approve it with the other." He further pointed out that with this appointment, the MSRTC board now lacks public representation.

The Maharashtra government justified the decision by citing the need for immediate leadership at MSRTC. According to PTI, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who also belongs to the Shiv Sena, had recently written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the appointment of a chairman at the earliest.

Maharashtra government transfers seven IAS officers

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday transferred seven IAS officers, including senior IAS officer Dhiraj Kumar, who was appointed the Secretary in the Medical Education department, an official order said on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

IAS officer Krishnakant Kanwariya has been appointed as Additional District Collector at Shahada division in Nandurbar district. Shaila A has been appointed Secretary in the Finance department, the order said, reported PTI.

Mangesh Awhad has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer in the Maharashtra Medical Goods Purchase Authority.

Manisha Verma has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary in the Skill Development department.

Ganesh Patil is the new Secretary in the Irrigation and Water Resources department, while Richa Bagla has been appointed as the Secretary in the Finance department, the order said, reported PTI.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government has undertaken a significant reshuffle of its senior bureaucratic cadre by transferring eight Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to new postings, reported PTI. This move places several officers in critical roles across departments.

Among the key appointments, Ruchesh Jayvanshi has been assigned the position of Secretary in the Minority Development Department, marking a crucial shift in administrative responsibilities. Sachinchandra Pratap has been appointed as the Education Commissioner in Pune, where he will oversee education policies and initiatives, reported PTI.

Ravindra Binavade has been designated as Inspector General, Stamp Duty. His role will involve monitoring and regulating stamp duty collections, a significant source of revenue for the state. Meanwhile, Suraj Mandhre and Pradeep P have been posted as Commissioners in the Agriculture and Fisheries Departments, respectively, both of which are vital to Maharashtra’s rural economy and livelihood, reported PTI.

Prashant Narnavre has been appointed Secretary in the General Administration Department and will also serve as Special Investigation Officer, further strengthening administrative oversight. The School Education and Sports Department will now see Ranjit Singh Deol as its Principal Secretary, a role pivotal to shaping education and sports policies in the state, reported PTI.

Ashok Karanjkar has been named the Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Finance Corporation, an entity responsible for driving financial support for small and medium-sized enterprises within the state.

(With inputs from PTI)