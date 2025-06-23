As the lead authority for the project, MMRDA will coordinate with key stakeholders, including the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSIA), Central and Western Railways, and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST)

The Dharavi MMTH is expected to serve as a catalyst for urban regeneration, enhanced mobility, and economic growth in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Representational pic

Listen to this article MMRDA appointed as nodal agency for Mumbai's Dharavi Multi-Modal Transit Hub project x 00:00

In a major push move towards integrated urban mobility, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has been designated as the nodal agency for the conceptualisation and development of the Dharavi Multi-Modal Transit Hub (MMTH).

As the lead authority for the project, MMRDA will coordinate with key stakeholders, including the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSIA), Central and Western Railways, and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), to ensure seamless integration across rail, metro, air, and bus networks for commuters.

The scope of the proposed Dharavi MMTH includes:

Integration with suburban railway stations such as Mahim, Sion, and Chunabhatti

Connectivity with Metro Lines 2B, 3, 8 and 11

Connecting with the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) Bullet Train Station, CSIA, and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA)

Extension of the BKC Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system to serve both BKC and Dharavi

Development of a 24X7 urban hub with retail outlets, hotels, office spaces, a convention centre, restaurants, and cafés

To commence the project, MMRDA will initiate the appointment of a professional agency to undertake a feasibility study and detailed structuring exercise for the MMTH.

Speaking on the project, MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, said: “This Multi-Modal Transit Hub is not just a transport integration project—it is a vision for inclusive urban transformation. We are committed to developing a sustainable, future-ready node that connects people, services, and opportunities seamlessly. After completing the feasibility study, MMRDA will propose a comprehensive implementation plan to ensure maximum modal integration and urban impact.”

The Dharavi MMTH is expected to serve as a catalyst for urban regeneration, enhanced mobility, and economic growth in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.