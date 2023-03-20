Breaking News
Maharashtra government can take over private educational institutions to protect interest of students, says minister

Updated on: 20 March,2023 04:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The school education minister was responding to a query by MLC Kiran Sarnaik of the Amaravati teachers' constituency who sought to know from the government about clearing non-teaching grants to unaided institutions

Deepak Kesarkar. Pic/ official twitter account


The Maharashtra government can take over private institutions if required to protect the interest of students, state Minister Deepak Kesarkar told the legislative council on Monday.


The school education minister was responding to a query by MLC Kiran Sarnaik of the Amaravati teachers' constituency who sought to know from the government about clearing non-teaching grants to unaided institutions.



"No need to only raise the issues of teachers in the House. The interest of students should also be protected. We can take over private schools if needed. It has been done in Rajasthan," Kesarkar claimed.


Angered by the minister's comments, NCP legislators Eknath Khadse and Vikram Kale raised objection.

If the government wants to take over private educational institutions, then it needs to pay them first, Khadse said.

maharashtra news India news india rajasthan national news

