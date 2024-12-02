Breaking News
Mumbai: All you need to know about the BKC pod taxis is mapped HERE
Mumbai: THIS is the reason why you see wrong vehicles on JJ flyover or BKC connector
Mumbai: BJP to push Rs 27,334 crore projects before BMC polls
South Mumbai residents can't sleep because of THIS reason
Devendra Fadnavis promises new trains for Mumbai, mega rail projects on track
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra government formation BJP to hold meeting for legislative leader selection ahead of oath ceremony says Sudhir Mungantiwar

Maharashtra government formation: BJP to hold meeting for legislative leader selection ahead of oath ceremony, says Sudhir Mungantiwar

Updated on: 02 December,2024 08:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Eknath Shinde, who had been suffering from a throat infection and fever for the past few days, said that he had retreated to his native village in Satara district to take a break after a hectic election schedule

Maharashtra government formation: BJP to hold meeting for legislative leader selection ahead of oath ceremony, says Sudhir Mungantiwar

Sudhir Mungantiwar. File Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra government formation: BJP to hold meeting for legislative leader selection ahead of oath ceremony, says Sudhir Mungantiwar
x
00:00

Ahead of Maharashtra government formation, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Sunday stated that a meeting will be held to select the BJP's legislative leader, with an announcement to be made ahead of the oath ceremony, reported news agency ANI.


Mungantiwar said, "The meeting will take place to choose our legislative leader. The representatives come from the centre with the names. After choosing the names, the announcement will be made officially. The announcement will be made ahead of the oath ceremony...," reported ANI.


Earlier in the day, Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, said he has recovered from a fever and is in good health.


Shinde, who had been suffering from a throat infection and fever for the past few days, said that he had retreated to his native village in Satara district to take a break after a hectic election schedule, reported ANI.

"I am doing good now. I came here to rest after the hectic election schedule... I did not take any leave during my 2.5 years as the Chief Minister. People are still coming to meet me. This government will listen to the people," he said, reported ANI.

Shinde had been suffering from a fever and throat infection for the past two days, according to his family doctor.

The caretaker CM, who travelled to Satara on Friday evening, also reflected on the strong unity among the Mahayuti alliance leaders.

"Our government's work over the past 2.5 years will be remembered in history. This is why the people gave us a historic mandate and denied the opposition even the chance to elect a Leader of the Opposition. All three allies of the Mahayuti have a good understanding. The Chief Minister candidate will be decided tomorrow," he said, reported ANI.

The Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections held on November 23. However, the alliance has yet to finalise its Chief Ministerial candidate.

The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bharatiya janata party Mahayuti maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK