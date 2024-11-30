After 5 years, at 5pm on December 5, BJP likely to instate its CM; Fadnavis a shoo-in for top job, say sources

Devendra Fadnavis, tipped to be the next CM, is all smiles while celebrating the poll victory with incumbent CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Listen to this article Maharashtra government formation: CM swearing-in on December 5; Devendra Fadnavis likely to take oath x 00:00

The forthcoming BJP-led government will be sworn in on December 5 at 5 pm at the city’s iconic Azad Maidan. After five years, BJP is likely to finally install its CM, with sources saying the announcement of Devendra Fadnavis’s name for the CM remains a mere formality that will be completed early next week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders and alliance leaders will attend the oath ceremony. The venue has been booked for the ceremony by the State Protocol Department, confirmed the state officials.

In 2014, Fadnavis had taken oath at Wankhede Stadium. The undivided Shiv Sena joined his government a month later. This time round, considering the biggest ever victory for BJP and its allies, various venues were explored. While Shivaji Park will remain occupied to mark the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Wankhede Stadium is hosting domestic cricket games.

‘Shinde unwell’

The date confirmation, which was also endorsed by state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, comes even as Mahayuti has been contemplating its power formula for sharing the CM and deputy CM posts, along with ministerial berths and portfolios. The talks were stalled following CM Eknath Shinde’s weekend retreat at his native village in Satara district.

Shiv Sena (UBT) highlighted the delay in government formation and Shinde’s “uneasiness”. Shinde Sena responded strongly, asking the rival faction to mind its own business and its poor performance in the elections. Shinde’s party colleagues denied that the CM was upset over his tenure in the top job not getting extended. They said he was unwell. Doctors treating Shinde said he was running a high fever from a viral infection, and that he was being administered fluids intravenously. They added that he would recover in a two to three days.

The Mahayuti partners are expected to arrive at the power-sharing formula before the swearing-in, so that the CM, deputy CMs and some senior ministers can take oath, and the council of ministers is put in place well before the forthcoming Winter Session of the State Legislature is held in Nagpur in December.

Sena seeks home dept

It remains to be seen whether Shinde takes up the deputy CM post. In the meanwhile, his party colleagues— Sanjay Shirsat, Shambhuraj Desai and Bharat Gogawale—demanded on Saturday that he be given charge of the home department that was with Fadnavis, the outgoing deputy CM.

“DyCM Fadnavis had the home department. If the CM’s post goes to the BJP, then it is natural that Sena should have the home department in the new arrangement. There should be some dashing leader in-charge of the home portfolio, because he will keep a check on the communal riots, law and order,” said Shirsat.

Meanwhile, the State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule held an online meeting on the party’s newly-elected MLAs on Saturday. Insiders said BJP is set to conduct its Legislative Party meeting on December 2 or 3, at which the CM-elect will be endorsed under the supervision of the central party observers. This meeting will be preceded by the MLAs’ interaction with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and first-time MP from Pune, Muralidhar Mohol on Saturday dismissed speculation on social media that he would be BJP’s surprise choice for the top post. The rumour mill went into overdrive after Mohol met Amit Shah a few days ago.