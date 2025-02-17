The Maharashtra government has established a committee to study and implement Minimum Support Price (MSP) schemes under PM-AASHA. The panel will submit recommendations within a month to enhance price support for farmers

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step towards the effective implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) schemes by forming a dedicated committee to study and implement the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA). The government issued an order on Monday outlining the formation of the panel, with a clear mandate to submit a detailed report within one month, offering suggestions and recommendations for the smooth rollout of MSP schemes across the state.

The move comes as part of the state's ongoing efforts to ensure the successful implementation of the PM-AASHA, which aims to provide better price support to farmers for their agricultural produce. The MSP schemes, which include the Price Support Scheme (PSF) and the Price Stabilisation Scheme (PSS), are designed to protect farmers from price fluctuations by guaranteeing the purchase of essential commodities at a fixed MSP. These schemes were introduced under the Union government's initiative to safeguard the interests of farmers.

The committee formed by the Maharashtra government will be tasked with reviewing the existing framework for MSP implementation in the state and making recommendations on how to strengthen the process. According to the government resolution (GR) issued on Monday, the committee will assess the current functioning of MSP schemes, identify areas for improvement, and ensure that the support systems are effectively managed at the state level.

The guidelines for the implementation of MSP schemes were issued in October 2018 by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare under the Union government. These guidelines stipulate that the Central government guarantees the purchase of up to 25% of the total production of essential agricultural commodities at the MSP. The National Cooperative Consumer Federation of India (NAFED) serves as the nodal agency for the purchase, while state-level nodal institutions play a crucial role in facilitating and overseeing the process.

The GR further mentions that state-level nodal institutions must ensure the establishment of well-equipped purchase centres for MSP procurement and monitor their functioning. The committee will also be responsible for evaluating whether the existing facilities and systems are adequate and functioning as intended.

The panel will be chaired by the Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Marketing Federation in Mumbai, with members including the Managing Director of NAFED in Mumbai, the Marketing Director of the State in Pune, the Chief Marketing Officer of the State Agricultural Marketing Board in Pune, and other relevant stakeholders.

As per PTI, the formation of this committee is seen as an essential step towards addressing the challenges farmers face while implementing MSP schemes and ensuring that they receive fair compensation for their agricultural produce. PTI reports that the committee’s recommendations are expected to guide the Maharashtra government in making informed decisions regarding the future of MSP implementation in the state.

The state government remains committed to upholding the welfare of farmers, and the formation of this committee demonstrates a proactive approach towards addressing issues related to price support and stabilisation in Maharashtra’s agricultural sector.

(With inputs from PTI)