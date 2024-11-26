Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra government reinstates Rashmi Shukla as state police chief

Maharashtra government reinstates Rashmi Shukla as state police chief

Updated on: 26 November,2024 08:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Top

Rashmi Shukla has been reinstated as Maharashtra's Director General of Police following the assembly elections. She was earlier removed on the Election Commission's directive.

Maharashtra government reinstates Rashmi Shukla as state police chief

File Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra government reinstates Rashmi Shukla as state police chief
x
00:00

The Maharashtra government has reinstated IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as the Director General of Police (DGP) following the conclusion of the assembly elections, according to an order issued by the state home department on Monday evening.


Shukla had been removed from her post as DGP prior to the elections on the directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI). During this period, Sanjay Kumar Verma, another senior officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS), had taken charge as the state's top police officer. This move came after demands from the Congress party, which had called for Shukla to be shunted out of her position ahead of the polls.


As per PTI, Verma was appointed as an interim arrangement until the election process was completed, while Shukla was placed on compulsory leave for the duration of the electoral period. With the conclusion of the electoral process and the announcement of the election results, the Model Code of Conduct ceased to be in effect as of Monday. This allowed the government to make administrative changes, including reinstating Shukla to her previous position.


According to the home department's order, Rashmi Shukla's period of forced leave has officially ended, and she has been instructed to resume her duties as the Director General of Police. This decision comes in light of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition securing a decisive victory in the assembly elections, retaining power with a strong majority, PTI reports.

Shukla's removal from office prior to the elections had been a politically charged move, as Congress leaders had alleged her proximity to the BJP and demanded her transfer. However, with the elections concluded and the BJP-led coalition firmly back in power, the state government has reinstated her to the key administrative role.

The reinstatement underscores the political undercurrents often associated with high-profile appointments in the police force, particularly during election periods. The decision also reflects the state government's confidence in Shukla’s leadership as the head of the Maharashtra police.

As per PTI, Rashmi Shukla’s reinstatement is expected to bring continuity to the state’s law enforcement operations after the temporary reshuffle necessitated by the electoral process. The Maharashtra police force will now resume its work under her leadership as the state moves past the election season.

(With inputs from PTI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rashmi Shukla Indian Police Force Mahayuti maharashtra mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK