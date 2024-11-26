Rashmi Shukla has been reinstated as Maharashtra's Director General of Police following the assembly elections. She was earlier removed on the Election Commission's directive.

The Maharashtra government has reinstated IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as the Director General of Police (DGP) following the conclusion of the assembly elections, according to an order issued by the state home department on Monday evening.

Shukla had been removed from her post as DGP prior to the elections on the directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI). During this period, Sanjay Kumar Verma, another senior officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS), had taken charge as the state's top police officer. This move came after demands from the Congress party, which had called for Shukla to be shunted out of her position ahead of the polls.

As per PTI, Verma was appointed as an interim arrangement until the election process was completed, while Shukla was placed on compulsory leave for the duration of the electoral period. With the conclusion of the electoral process and the announcement of the election results, the Model Code of Conduct ceased to be in effect as of Monday. This allowed the government to make administrative changes, including reinstating Shukla to her previous position.

According to the home department's order, Rashmi Shukla's period of forced leave has officially ended, and she has been instructed to resume her duties as the Director General of Police. This decision comes in light of the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition securing a decisive victory in the assembly elections, retaining power with a strong majority, PTI reports.

Shukla's removal from office prior to the elections had been a politically charged move, as Congress leaders had alleged her proximity to the BJP and demanded her transfer. However, with the elections concluded and the BJP-led coalition firmly back in power, the state government has reinstated her to the key administrative role.

The reinstatement underscores the political undercurrents often associated with high-profile appointments in the police force, particularly during election periods. The decision also reflects the state government's confidence in Shukla’s leadership as the head of the Maharashtra police.

As per PTI, Rashmi Shukla’s reinstatement is expected to bring continuity to the state’s law enforcement operations after the temporary reshuffle necessitated by the electoral process. The Maharashtra police force will now resume its work under her leadership as the state moves past the election season.

(With inputs from PTI)