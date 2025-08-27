Ujani wetland, also known as Bhigwan, is situated at the confluence of Solapur, Ahmednagar, and Pune districts in Maharashtra. It is recognised as an ‘Important Bird Area’ under the Central Asian Flyway and serves as a crucial habitat for migratory birds

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and the Maharashtra Water Resources Department (WRD) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the eco-restoration of the Ujani reservoir, a man-made wetland along the Bhima river in western Maharashtra, PTI reported.

Ujani wetland, also known as Bhigwan, is situated at the confluence of Solapur, Ahmednagar, and Pune districts in Maharashtra. It is recognised as an ‘Important Bird Area’ under the Central Asian Flyway and serves as a crucial habitat for migratory birds. The wetland also supports agriculture, hydroelectric power, drinking water supply, and local fisheries, BNHS scientist and fish expert Unmesh Katwate told PTI.

The MoU, supported by the Cipla Foundation, was signed on Tuesday in the presence of WRD Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and other officials. Under the agreement, the WRD will provide the necessary permits and extend support to BNHS for implementing eco-restoration and climate-resilient fisheries development programmes at Ujani. The project aims to tackle threats from invasive alien species such as water hyacinth, Ipomoea, Tilapia, African catfish, and Suckermouth catfish, said Katwate.

The initiative will also focus on restoring native habitats, promoting sustainable fishing practices, training bird guides and anglers, and boosting eco-tourism in the region, thereby linking biodiversity conservation with livelihood security, PTI reported.

“This collaboration marks a rare instance where the WRD has extended direct support to a biodiversity conservation initiative,” Katwate noted.

BNHS is leading the Wetland Restoration and Fisheries Development Programme, with Ujani being its first-of-its-kind project.

The reservoir and wetland area is a key stop for migratory birds. However, invasive species have been outcompeting native wildlife, disrupting the food web, and causing significant economic losses for local fishermen. The Suckermouth catfish, in particular, has no market value and often damages fishing gear.

BNHS has adopted a multi-faceted approach that includes removing invasive species—both plants and fish—as well as running a dedicated fisheries development programme. The society aims to create a more sustainable fishery by promoting native fish cultivation and educating local communities.

It also plans to train emerging bird guides and the angling community, bringing them into mainstream conservation and boosting eco-tourism in and around Ujani.

“By empowering communities with knowledge and resources, BNHS ensures that conservation and economic well-being are pursued together,” Katwate said.

(With PTI inputs)