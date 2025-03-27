The events will celebrate labour literature across various locations in the state, announced Cultural Affairs Minister, Advocate Ashish Shelar, on Thursday at Prabhadevi, Mumbai. The Bandra legislator inaugurated the third anniversary of ‘Marathi Athav Divas’ and the Surve Literature Conference at Ravindra Natya Mandir

The Maharashtra government will celebrate poet Narayan Surve’s birth centenary from October 2026 with literary events statewide.

The Maharashtra government’s Directorate of Cultural Affairs will organise events based on the literary legacy of poet Narayan Surve during his birth centenary year, beginning in October 2026.

These events will celebrate labour literature across various locations in the state, announced Cultural Affairs Minister Advocate Ashish Shelar on Thursday at Prabhadevi, Mumbai. Shelar inaugurated the third anniversary of ‘Marathi Athav Divas’ and the Surve Literature Conference at Ravindra Natya Mandir.

Shelar also declared that starting next year, a personal award of Rs 50,000 will be given annually at the Narayan Surve Literary Conference under ‘Marathi Athav Divas’ to a writer who has made significant contributions to labour literature.

The day-long Surve Literature Conference, presided over by senior theater artist Pramod Pawar, honored long-time supporters of ‘Marathi Athav Divas,’ including Bhau Korgaonkar, Dr. Mahesh Keluskar, and Ashok Naigaonkar. Additionally, emerging writers like Pradeep Awate, Yogita Rajkar, Madhukar Matondkar, Sunil Ubale, Sujata Raut, and Safar Ali Isaf were felicitated with the ‘Jahirnama Award.’

Rajneesh Rane, the founder of ‘Marathi Athav Divas,’ expressed his satisfaction over the growing enthusiasm of philanthropic individuals across the state who are voluntarily coming forward to support the event held on the 27th of every month.

Ashish Shelar urges transfer of Centrally protected forts under ASI to Maharashtra Government

Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister, Advocate Ashish Shelar, has written to Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, urging the transfer of Centrally protected forts under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to the Maharashtra Government for enhanced conservation and development.

Maharashtra’s Cultural Affairs Minister, Advocate Ashish Shelar, has written to Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, urging the transfer of Centrally protected forts under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to the Maharashtra Government for enhanced conservation and development.

The state is home to 54 Centrally protected and 62 state protected forts. In his letter dated March 24, Shelar emphasised Maharashtra’s proactive role in safeguarding its heritage, having undertaken extensive conservation efforts for the state-protected forts. Reaffirming its commitment, the state cabinet, in its meeting on February 18, expressed its strong intent to actively participate in the preservation of Maratha-era forts that hold immense historical and emotional significance.

The great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s forts stand as enduring symbols of valour, resilience and Maharashtra’s rich heritage. These historic marvels, which continue to inspire generations, hold immense cultural and emotional significance for the people of the state, the government said.

Shelar highlighted Maharashtra’s recent initiative of leading a delegation to International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), Paris, to present the proposal under the theme ‘Maratha Military Landscape of India’ for inclusion of 12 historic forts in the prestigious United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Sites List. The forts include Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Panhala, Shivneri, Lohagad, Salher, Sindhudurg, Suvarnadurg, Vijaydurg, Khanderi Fort and Jinji Fort in Tamil Nadu. The delegation had Janhawij Sharma, Additional Director General (Conservation and World Heritage), ASI.

Shelar underscored that Maharashtra’s Directorate of Archaeology and Museums is fully equipped to undertake conservation work through its empanelled contractors and conservation architects specialised in heritage conservation. The government, he asserts, can undertake heritage-friendly tourism initiatives and involve CSR donors for fort maintenance through initiatives like the ‘Maha Varasa’ and ‘Vaibhav Sangopan’ schemes.