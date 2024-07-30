Shinde, accompanied by deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, felicitated Bais and his wife Rambai Bais by presenting them shawls, bouquets and souvenirs

Pic/Maharashtra CMO

Outgoing Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais was given a farewell by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his cabinet colleagues at a function at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, who was appointed as Maharashtra governor in February 2023, would be replaced by C P Radhakrishnan who is scheduled to be sworn in on Wednesday evening.

Shinde, accompanied by deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, felicitated Bais and his wife Rambai Bais by presenting them shawls, bouquets and souvenirs, reported PTI.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais thanked everyone for their cooperation during his tenure in Maharashtra.

Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, state Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and Additional Chief Secretary (Protocol) Manisha Mhaiskar were also present on the occasion, reported PTI.

Afterwards, the Navy presented a ceremonial Guard of Honour to Bais before his departure for Raipur, reported PTI.

Radhakrishnan will be sworn in as new governor at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, officials said.

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan, who was also holding additional charge of Telangana, has been appointed as the new governor of Maharashtra, succeeding incumbent Ramesh Bais.

Meanwhile, Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been made the governor of Assam with the additional charge of Manipur while Gulab Chand Kataria has replaced Banwarilal Purohit as the governor of Punjab under major gubernatorial appointments, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has announced.

Acharya has replaced Kataria, who has also been appointed the administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, according to a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday night.

President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Purohit as the governor of Punjab and the administrator of Chandigarh, it said.

"Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Sikkim, appointed as Governor of Assam and has also been given additional charge of the Governor of Manipur," the statement said.

Anusuiya Uikye has been serving as the governor of Manipur since February last year.

Veteran BJP leader Om Prakash Mathur will be the new governor of Sikkim, the communique said.

Former Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar will be the new Jharkhand governor in place of Radhakrishnan.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma, will be the new Telangana governor.

Former IAS officer K Kailashnathan, one of the trusted aides of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been appointed as Lt Governor of Puducherry with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Kailashnathan, chief principal secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, stepped down on June 30 after holding the post for more than a decade after his retirement.

Senior BJP leader from Maharashtra Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde has been appointed the governor of Rajasthan, succeeding Kalraj Mishra.

Former Lok Sabha member from Assam Ramen Deka has been appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh, and C H Vijayashankar, the former Lok Sabha member from Mysore in Karnataka, will be Meghalaya governor, the communique said.

These appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, the statement added.

(With inputs from PTI)