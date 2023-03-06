Breaking News
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais greets people on occasion of Holi

Updated on: 06 March,2023 02:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

I appeal to all to remain vigilant about protecting the environment, Governor Bais said

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais greets people on occasion of Holi

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais. Pic/Official Twitter account of Governor of Maharashtra


The Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais on Monday greeted the people on the occasion of Holi and Dhulivandan.


Taking to Twitter Governor tweeted, "Heartiest greetings to all on the joyous occasion of Holi and Rangotsav. May the festival of colours fill the life of all with love and affection and may it strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among all."



"While wishing the people a happy Holi, I appeal to all to remain vigilant about protecting the environment," Governor Bais said.


Also Read: Happy Holi 2023: Wishes, images and greetings to share with your loved ones

Earlier on February 18, Bais took oath as the Governor of Maharashtra in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde.

This year the colourful and joyous festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 8. With Holi around the corner, the market is flooded with colours, sprayers and other decoratives, with PM Modi's 'Atmanibhar Bharat' touch.

As customers go shopping this Holi, they are increasingly rejecting Chinese products and preferring local Made in India products.

In the past, Chinese products largely were the only options for consumers, which have drastically changed for the better with several local makers making inroads in this segment.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

maharashtra mumbai mumbai news holi Holi 2023 Holi celebrations

